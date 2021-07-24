Home Before Dark Season 3: Release Date Updates And More

In the era of mystery dramas, ‘Home Before Dark’ hit the audiences differently. With its impeccable writing and tight direction, the series went on to become one of the most-watched series on Apple TV+. The first season of ‘Home Before Dark’ premiered in April 2020 and the potential of the series was so huge that makers were compelled to announce the second season before the first season even started airing. And now, as the second season premiered in June 2021, fans are keenly awaiting the announcement for a third season. However, there is a fear in fans about a possible cancellation of the series as the makers have broken the rule of announcing the next season before the season airs.

‘Home Before Dark’ is a mystery drama that revolves around the life of a young journalist named Hilde Lysiak, who started a newspaper named Orange Street News. The first season told her story around the time when she was 9 years old. Hence, the plot basically follows her investigation of the case related to her father’s childhood friend Richie Fife. The first season ended with a major cliff-hanger, which led to immense curiosity over the second season. The second season is ongoing and is slated to remain on-air until the season finale, which will be aired in August.

The series is known for its impeccable writing full of some intensely dramatic moments and some lighter moments. However, most critics have found the absolute winner in Brooklyn Prince’s performance as the leading lady Hilde Lisko. Other cast members are Jim Sturgess and Aby Miller; they also received appreciation for their respective performances as Matthew Lisko and Bridget Jensen.

‘HOME BEFORE DARK’ SEASON 3 DETAILS

In the third season, it is expected that the key cast will remain more or less the same. However, there can be some new names that we can see in the cast list. But the bigger question is, where will the second season end and from where the third season would begin if it ever happens?

‘Home Before Dark’ Season 3: Updates and Release Date

We might find a clue in the way the series transitioned from the first season to the second. While the main plot of the series is centred on the life of journalist Hilde Lisko, there were many events and scenes that were entirely fictional, in the first season. The makers did that to keep the series interesting enough to hold the audience’s attention further.

However, in the second season, more and more events were inspired by true events and as the series is being aired, the cliché of ‘stranger than fiction’ becomes pretty much alive. The second season is being hailed as much as the first season, if not more. And this gives the audience a vague peek into what to expect from the second season. If the norms of American television are to be kept in consideration, the third season might have even more scenes and events that are based on the real world. Who knows?

The makers of ‘Home Before Dark’ are known to be secretive about the plot. So we might not know about the plot of the third season of ‘Home Before Dark’ until it actually airs. But, before that, there needs to be an announcement.

We all are waiting for that to happen! We genuinely hope that before the second season airs its finale in August 2021, we will already have an official announcement for the third season of ‘Home Before Dark’. Something good to look forward to in 2022!

