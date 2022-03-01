Here’s What You Can Expect In The Scrubs Reunion On ATX

Excited about the ‘Scrubs’ reunion? Well, here’s all you need to know about the reunion on ATX.

This comedy-drama series was an instant hit amongst the audience and even the critics. Ending its reign in 2010, ‘Scrubs’, became a household name. Naturally, after the show ended, fans were quite disappointed. However, adding a little cheer into their lives, the ‘Scrubs’ reunion is about to happen on ATX. And here’s all you need to know.

What is ‘Scrubs’ about?

All you need to know about the ‘Scrubs’ reunion

What is 'Scrubs' about?

‘Scrubs’ is an American medical comedy-drama television series that ran on NBC and later ABC from October 2, 2001, to March 17, 2010. The series was created by Bill Lawrence. The fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, which is a teaching hospital, is the setting for the series. Because most of the key characters are medical interns at the start of the series, the title is a play on surgical scrubs and a term for a low-ranking person.

The plotline revolves around intern John Dorian who begins his medical career in a hospital teeming with untrustworthy employees and patients. His life experiences have taught him a lot about the profession, friendship, and life in general.

This is what you need to know about the ‘Scrubs’ reunion

At the ATX Television Festival this summer, the cast of the medical comedy ‘Scrubs’ will reunite. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller have all confirmed that they will be part of a live panel discussion in Austin, Texas.

The ‘Scrubs’ reunion was originally planned to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the show’s finale.

Well, it is not a TV show reunion, but seeing the whole cast together again will surely bring back some good memories.

Reviews of ‘Scrubs’ Season 9

Well, looks like as the show was nearing its end, it failed to create a good impression amongst the critics. Matthew Gilbert from “Boston Globe” said,

“At this point, Scrubs has turned its original style into a formula; the fantasy sequences are more predictable, the earnest denouements are automatic. It’s a good formula, but one that’s no longer vibrant”.

However, on the other hand, Eric Hochberger from “TV Fanatic” was quite impressed with the finale. He said,

“Saying goodbye to Scrubs for the third time was not nearly as hard as the first two times. And that’s not to say we haven’t been enjoying season nine, aka Scrubs med school, because once this series reboot found its stride, it’s been good”.

How excited are you for the 'Scrubs' reunion? Let us know in the comments below.