Here’s How Laura Prepon Landed The Role In That 70s Show

Laura Prepon reveals what made her the perfect choice for the role of Donna on ‘That ‘70s Show’. Let’s find out what Prepon has to say!

‘That ‘70s Show‘ revolved around the lives of six Wisconsin high school students, Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), and Fez. The show premiered in 1998 and ran for eight seasons. It was one of the most hit shows on Fox and had a viewership of ten million viewers. Laura Prepon as Donna was one of the essential cast members. She played the part of the next-door neighbour of the Formans and the love interest of Eric Forman. Prepon’s balanced acting made it impossible to imagine the show without her. She ended up being part of each of the two hundred episodes of the sitcom.

Laura Prepon appeared in How I Met Your Mother in 2009 as Karen, one of Ted Mosby’s girlfriends.

LAURA PREPON REFLECTS ON HER ‘THAT ‘70S SHOW’ AUDITION

Laura Prepon appeared on a special remote edition of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, where she reflected on her career highlights, including the audition that earned her the role of Donna Pinciotti on ‘That ’70s Show’.

During the interview, she revealed that shortly after appearing on the show, she asked the show’s creators, Bonnie and Terri Turner, what made them realise she was Donna. They responded by saying: “First and foremost, when you walked in, you were simply Donna. You were Donna Pinciotti, and you were ideal for her”. She looked at them at the end of the audition and said, ‘We good?’ She put her hands on the table and pushed off like a total tomboy. The way Prepon got up from the table sealed the deal for the creators.

Prepon added that she was surprised at how young she appeared in the role that launched her career. While watching one of the series’ classic 360 scenes, she reflected on how she and her co-stars were only 20 years old at the time and looked like little babies in the scene. Though she thought it was amusing how, in your twenties, you feel like you know everything.

LAURA PREPON’S POST-THAT ’70S SHOW CAREER

While working on ‘That 70’s Show’, she worked on other projects as well. Prepon appeared in the movies like ‘Southlander’. She went on to work on ‘Slackers’, ‘Lightning Bug’, ‘Karla’, and ‘Come Early Morning’. While working on ‘That ‘70s Show’, Prepon also briefly voiced a few projects that included ‘King of the Hill’ and ‘American Dad!’

After working on eight seasons of ‘That 70’s Show’, Laura Prepon decided to work in movies. From 2006, she was part of several movies like ‘The Chosen One’, ‘Lay the Favorite’, ‘The Kitchen’, ‘The Girl on the Train‘, and ‘The Hero’. She also starred in a series called ‘October Road’, which got cancelled after just one season. Other series included ‘How I Met Your Mother‘, ‘Medium’, ‘House’, ‘Castle’, ‘Love Bites’ and ‘Are You There, Chelsea?’.

DONNA’S DREAM CAME TRUE ON ‘ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK’

One show that caught everyone’s attention was ‘Orange is the New Black‘. Prepon got cast as Alex Vause, who shared a love-hate relation with Piper Chapman. The show was on air for seven seasons and ended in July 2019. Not only did she appear in eighty-two episodes, but Prepon also directed three episodes of the series.

During the seventh episode of the final season, the gang decided to steal Fatso Burger’s clown statue. Donna was particularly enthusiastic about committing a crime. She even suggested dismantling it with an axe. Kitty demanded that they return the head, which they attempted before it fell to the ground, shattering into a tonne of pieces. The gang fled, but Donna managed to steal the clown’s nose while still high on adrenaline. She also mentioned her wish of going to prison, which was the fate of her character in ‘Orange Is the New Black’.

Prepon has not starred or announced any projects after finishing ‘Orange is the New Black’. In her personal life, Prepon married Ben Foster in 2018. She gave birth to her daughter Ella in 2017. They again became parents in 2020 to a baby boy.