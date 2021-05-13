Henry Cavill Is Set To Put Sherlock Holmes’ Madness To The Test

The most adapted character Sherlock Holmes is now in the hands of Superman aka Henry Cavill, and he is going to play the detective in multiple projects in future.

Henry Cavill recently decided to play second to Milly Bobby Brown’s led Enola Holmes. He didn’t hesitate to play the supporting character to a child artist because actors die to play the character he played. Now it is reported that Henry Cavill is the new face for Sherlock Holmes and will remain so in the times to come. Sorry, Benedict Cumberbatch!

Highlights —

Netflix’s mania for Sherlock Holmes explained

Henry Cavill’s is Netflix best choice to play future Sherlock

Netflix’s mania for Sherlock Holmes explained

Even Netflix couldn’t escape the charm of Sherlock Holmes and is crazily picking projects after projects that involves the world’s most detective Sherlock Holmes. The character is the most adapted fictional character in some or the other fashion. Recently, the supernatural twist was given to the character with spinoff The Irregulars that dominating the most-watched list from the very first week of premiere. Due to the exceptional performance, the series is reportedly having been renewed for a second season.

Netflix’s mania for Sherlock Holmes explained

Who doesn’t know how successful was Enola Holmes for the streaming platform. It became the most-watched original movies ever on Netflix when it arrived last year. Now the reports around the film claim that the makers could plan up to five sequels.

Related: Netflix Sets Up Ultimate Sherlock-Verse Crossover: Enola Holmes Meets The Irregulars

On the other hand, the modern day Sherlock Junior and another murder mystery drama concept on Sherlock’s Daughter are also in the works.

Video Credits: Looper

If you failed to notice, all the Netflix’s Sherlock titles have one thing in common. In none of the project, the legendary detective is positioned as the lead character. Even though Henry Cavill’s version of Sherlock Holmes wasn’t the main character, but fans loved him and want more of him.

Henry Cavill’s is Netflix best choice to play future Sherlock

Although, his version of Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes gor Netflix sued by the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. They didn’t agree for giving Sherlock too much warmth and emotion, even though fans like this side and called it a welcome addition to the character.

Related: Irregulars: Netflix Has Reinvented Sherlock Holmes Beyond Recognition

And according to the Hollywood tipster Daniel Richtman, Netflix is impressedbwith Henry Cavill’s version of Sherlock and want The Witcher actor to star in multiple future outings as Sherlock Holmes.

Video Credits: On Demand Entertainment

Richtman has touted many projects for Henry Cavill. He claimed that Henry will feature as a mystery superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most probably as Captain Britain, in miscellaneous video game adaptations, in a project with Robert Downey Jr. and an unnamed Warner Bros. Franchise.

Since he already played Sherlock Holmes in the first installment already, it is not too far fetched to assume that Cavill is going to show up in one of the Enola Holmes sequels.

We can expect the streaming giant giving him additional individual role as Sherlock given Netflix’s recent madness for Sherlock.