Henry Cavill is an adroit politician on 'The Witcher' set

‘The Witcher’ director has unveiled a delightful yet stealthy side of Henry Cavill that the actor has concealed from the limelight.

Henry Cavill cannot stay away from the public eye even if he tries. He has become one of the most high-profile actors in the show business. As he has risked his privacy in exchange for fame, another new development comes to light from ‘The Witcher’ set about the actor. Recently, he got caught up in controversies due to his girlfriend and conflicts with Warner Bros. But the following revelations about him will paint an entirely new picture of who we think Henry Cavill is. Read more to find out!

Henry Cavill’s behaviour on ‘The Witcher’ set

‘The Witcher’ Season 2

HENRY CAVILL’S WORK ETHIC

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 has wrapped up its production. It acted as the perfect opportunity to spill some beans. Stephen Surjik, the director of the first two episodes for Season 2, shared wonderful details about Henry Cavill on ‘The Witcher’ set in a conversation with “Brigade-Radio-One”.

That's a wrap on Season 2! The White Wolf awaits you back on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/SqrAbeelob — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 2, 2021

Surjik kicked off by commending Cavill for his impeccable work ethic on set. As per him, the actor is always punctual and “shows up in character, with his costume, on his mark, and he knows all his lines”.

In addition, the director illustrated how Cavill is perpetually on his feet to bring the best out of Geralt of Rivia. He constantly asks stimulating questions that make the crew more motivated and “fascinated”.

What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here's a clue. pic.twitter.com/u1uXAnzUfG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 18, 2021

Being very private, Cavill does not mince his words and gets “straight to the point”. He does not pursue “duplicity”, which Surjik appreciates. ‘The Witcher’ director further mentioned,

“If it’s an argument, or an acting motive, or an opportunity for the scene to become something, (Henry) is always extremely clear in how to get there.”

HENRY CAVILL, THE POLITICIAN

However, despite cherishing his privacy, Henry Cavill is an extremely warm person on set and makes every crew member feel at home.

On a set with around 800 people, Cavill makes it a habit to shake every person’s hand. The director joked that he gets seated comfortably once Henry commences his series of handshakes because it can take a while. Funnily, no one ever stopped the over-friendly Cavill from obsessively shaking everyone’s hands in the times of Covid-19.

Henry Cavill is an adroit politician on ‘The Witcher’ set

Furthermore, commenting on Cavill’s brilliant communication skills, the director revealed how Henry would make a good politician,

“(Henry) looks at everyone, he knows everyone’s name. He knows how they’re doing, what they do. If there’s someone new there, he’ll spot them and say, ‘Who’s that?’ He’ll go right up to them and introduce himself, and say, ‘Hey, my name is Henry, whatcha doing?’ And find out what they’re doing. He’s amazing. He’s pretty good. He could be a politician.”

It’s decided, then, that if miraculously Cavill’s career takes a plunge, he can count on being a good politician.

RETURN OF THE WHITE WOLF

The filming of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 is over but post-production will still take a hefty amount of time. As announced during Witcher-con, we will get to see Henry Cavill return as the White Wolf mostly on December 17, 2021.

Despite this long wait, Netflix has been tormenting fans with various teasers and Easter eggs. It’s expected that Cavill’s Geralt, on uniting with Siri, will take her to his mentor Vesemir to train and prep her in Kaer Morhen so that she can fulfil her destiny.

Destiny awaits the Lion Cub of Cintra in Season 2… ⚔️ #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/c2MEZohrpu — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 11, 2021

We might even get a sneak peek into Geralt’s past and his days of training to be a Witcher. As per a new teaser which features a supercut of Geralt’s fate in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, the show will turn darker and more thrilling in its second instalment.

What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here's a clue. pic.twitter.com/u1uXAnzUfG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 18, 2021

Among various other plot developments, Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ will also feature all sorts of new swords and accessories. The show has upped its game in terms of production value and set design.

As a gift for choosing the Law of Surprise… you have to explain the Law of Surprise in 280 characters.



Just kidding. Here’s some sweet shots of S2 in the making. Happy First Day of #Witchmas! pic.twitter.com/Lti6GVRoO6 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 16, 2020

As the wait for the show is quite lengthy, ‘The Witcher’ Twitter also teased an entire scene from the show’s script to keep fans engaged in anticipation. The scene features a harrowing and eerie bloodbath with Geralt’s introspective voiceover elucidating, “I was meant to end up alone, wasn’t I? So I would finally begin to be afraid”.

This page from the Witcher Season 2 script shows the next season isn't holding back. pic.twitter.com/O2ucSltlls — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 22, 2020

If you are a ‘The Witcher’ fan and you can patiently wait for season 2, hats off to you. The rest of us will just writhe in agony until we can witness Henry Cavill’s behind-the-scenes hard work on ‘The Witcher’ set come to life.

