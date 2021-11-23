Here’s Why Henry Cavill And Zack Snyder Can’t Tolerate HBO’s Dune

‘Dune’s’ raging success has outperformed the ‘Snyder Cut’ on HBO Max. Here is why Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder will not be happy with HBO’s ‘Dune’.

‘Dune’ is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel of the same name. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie covers the first half of the novel. The recently released ‘Dune’ is the novel’s third on-screen adaptation attempt. The earlier versions include a 1984 David Lynch movie and a miniseries that got released in the 2000s. Despite being labelled as unadaptable by many, the fresh perspective of the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer movie is doing well with critics. It has received an 83 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Did you know the character of Dr. Kynes is a White male and not a Black woman in the books?



Warner Bros. learned from their ‘Justice League’ mistake

‘Dune’s’ success lands itself a sequel



The official viewership stats for ‘Dune’s’ debut weekend got announced, and it was streamed 1.9 million times on HBO Max in just its first weekend. It puts the movie just ahead of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘. It had 1.8 million households stream it at its first weekend.



‘Dune’ also had a profitable debut weekend at the box office, grossing $5.1 million. The film earned $40.1 million in its first weekend, which many believe would have been more if not for the COVID-19 outbreak and its simultaneous debut on HBO Max.

‘Dune’ has successfully outperformed ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ on HBO Max. It also included Clint Eastwood’s western drama ‘Cry Macho’, both of which premiered at the worldwide box office in September. ‘Dune’ grossed $35.8 million in its international opening weekend and ranked first in 24 countries, including Russia, France, and Germany.

Warner Bros. learned from their ‘Justice League’ mistake

After months of fan campaigns, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ premiered on HBO Max in March. The film received widespread support and acclaim from both fans and critics. Furthermore, the film came across as a significant improvement over Joss Whedon’s original ‘Justice League’. But despite its enormous popularity, Warner Bros. has opted to end the Snyderverse.

Did you know it took three and a half years and $165 million to make ‘Dune’?

Warner Bros. performed a significantly better job marketing ‘Dune’ than ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’. Even before its release date was pushed back to 2020, ‘Dune’ had established itself as a must-see sci-fi movie with a star-studded ensemble that included Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and Josh Brolin. The delay gave Warner Bros. more time to build this stature and for the anticipation to grow. The studio also had the issue of presenting a film as a remake of something that had previously flopped. However, Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ was able to become one of the year’s most anticipated films.

‘Dune’s’ success on HBO Max is largely due to the awareness of both Herbert’s renowned sci-fi novel and the film’s director, Denis Villeneuve. His previous work includes Oscar nominees ‘Arrival’, ‘Sicario’, and ‘Incendies’.

The excellent figures are significant for the franchise because ‘Dune’s’ streaming performance is perhaps more important than its box office results that resulted in an instant sequel announcement.

‘Dune’s’ success lands itself a sequel

The success of ‘Dune’ 2021 on HBO Max and in the box office is huge for the series because Warner Bros. had not agreed to a sequel for the two-part adaption. With such uncertainty around the adaptation, it is no surprise that they were hesitant to commit to another big-budget project before witnessing the results of the first. Thankfully, the film’s ability to outperform other studio efforts like ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ has led to Warner Bros. officially confirming the ‘Dune’ sequel.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Brothers Picture Group, announced the ‘Dune’ sequel by releasing a statement. He said: “Denis Villeneuve has crafted a film that is both visually extraordinary and emotionally transporting, as evidenced by its global success both critically and at the box office. We are thrilled to continue on this journey with Denis and his cast and crew and our partners at Legendary and cannot wait to bring the next chapter of this epic tale to theatres on October 20, 2023.”

Tell us if you are excited to watch ‘Dune’ part two in 2023 in the comments!