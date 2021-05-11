Heartland: Where To Watch?

Netflix is not always the best when keeping up with release schedules and ‘Heartland’ fans waiting for season 12 in the United States have been waiting for far too long now. Seasons 12 and 13 are already out for the Canadian audience with a confirmed season 14 already in the works. What’s more is that the fans of the series in the United Kingdom have already got their hands on season 13 of ‘Heartland’ while people in the USA are still waiting on the previous season. However, all seems to be well with the world as the word goes that season 12 and 13 of ‘Heartland’ will soon be making it to Netflix!

Highlights —

‘Heartland’ – What is it about?

American fans have been waiting for season 12 for too long

‘Heartland’ Season 12 and 13 on Netflix

‘Heartland’ – What is it about?

A Canadian family drama, CBC’s ‘Heartland’ is one of the most sought after projects of the network. The show made its first appearance in 2007 on CBC, which was also taken up by The CW and UPtv for the American audience. ‘Heartland’ is adapted from Lauren Brooke’s book series of the same name and has come to be one of the longest-running drama of Canadian TV. At its heart, the series follows the Fleming sisters, Amy and Lou, living on the family ranch in Alberta, also called “Heartland” by the locals. The two sisters live with their grandfather, Jack Bartlett, their father, Tim Fleming, and the paid farmhand, Ty Borden. Together the family turns a simple story into an emotionally driven drama not without the thick and thins of life.

The last 3 scenes of season 12 will be filmed in Amy & Ty's loft above the barn. In addition to the famous Heartland couple, their daughter Lyndy will be in the scenes as well.



👍🏼😎👍🏼#iloveheartland #HLinProd 🎬 pic.twitter.com/YUu9rNCHBj — Heartland (@HeartlandOnCBC) October 1, 2018

‘Heartland’ immediately grabbed attention from the moment it set its foot in the television world and has been rightly called one of the most popular shows of Canada.

A fan said, “I’m very grateful the hard one because whenever I need to show that put a smile on my face heartland always seems to do it it’s just a great family show that’s a show about a family who accepts everybody you know yeah I get aggravated here and there you know Lou drives me crazy I don’t think Tim should be on the show but other than that l. Whenever I’m down in the dumps it’s just a great show there watch and after the show I’m happy and it’s always great when a TV show can help you”.

American fans have been waiting for season 12 for too long

‘Heartland’ fans in the States have been eagerly waiting for season 12 to drop on Netflix, which was scheduled for a 2020 release.

The wait is over! Season 14 of ‘Heartland’ is already up and running and fans have started wondering about the release of season 15. Is season 15 on the cards? Keep reading to find out!

However, Netflix being Netflix is running behind schedule. Season 10 of ‘Heartland’ made its way to the platform in 2018 and season 11 in 2019 for the US viewers. However, fans have started getting a little impatient regarding Netflix’s delay in bringing out season 12 and 13 of ‘Heartland’, whereas season 14 is already up and running in Canada.

A fan wrote on “Reddit”, “Does anyone know where to watch season 12 in the US? It’s not on Netflix or Hulu and I just binged the entire series for the first time, I need new episodes!” Another fan replied, “Uh oh, I don’t like the sound of this. I’ve always patiently waited for each season on Netflix and I kind assumed they’d always show up eventually … BUT WHAT IF THEY DON’T?! I NEED MY WHOLESOME HEARTLAND THAT RESTORES MY FAITH IN HUMANITY. And Jack and Tim’s relationship just makes me giggle”.

‘Heartland’ Season 12 and 13 on Netflix

Here’s the good news: the wait is almost over and ‘Heartland’ Season 12 and 13 will soon be dropping on Netflix in a matter of months. While season 12 is available on Netflix in most regions across the world, the only exception has been the United States. Apparently, Netflix USA was supposed to release season 12 of ‘Heartland’ in the August slot of 2020. While that didn’t happen and 2020 went away in a blink, Netflix has now promised the fans season 12 and 13 in 2021. Some people even feared that the show has been taken off the platform for the region. However, Netflix has put everyone’s mind to rest and has released not one but two seasons of the show on February 1st, 2021. About time, we say!

Everyone loves the first episode of Heartland season 12! From our accounts, it's all ♥️

The horse stories got the most praise. And there are more in the next episode! Stream it on CBC Gem and watch it on @CBCTelevision starting at 7/7:30NT this Sunday. 🐴👍🏼 #iloveheartland pic.twitter.com/0gmyUEaX5i — Heartland (@HeartlandOnCBC) January 8, 2019

What are your thoughts on season 12 and 13 of ‘Heartland’? Let us know in the comments below!