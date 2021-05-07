Heartland Is A Hit Despite No Story!

That’s right! ‘Heartland’ is certainly a hit even though it does not have a strong storyline. So, what part of the series has got fans hooked on to this longest-running one-hour scripted drama in Canadian television history?

The Canadian family drama television series stars Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, and Chris Potter among many others. ‘Heartland’ has been around since 2007 and does not seem to end anytime soon.

Over the 13 seasons that have had fans mesmerized, the storyline has not always been stable (no pun intended). Regardless of the ups and downs, ‘Heartland’ fans are eagerly waiting to know how the 14th season of the show will come to an end. But what exactly about ‘Heartland’ review and ratings suggests that the show is a big hit? Read on to know more.

Based on the ‘Heartland’ book series by author Lauren Brooke, the series follows Amy Fleming and her sister Lou Fleming who live with their father Tim Fleming, grandfather Jack Bartlett, and ranch hand Ty Borden on their family ranch in Alberta aka Heartland. The Fleming-Bartlett clan deal with love and loss, friendship and betrayal, marriage and children.

‘Heartland’ has always been centred around horses, not only as background characters but also main characters. Whether it was Spartan, Apollo, Pegasus, Sonny, or Sugarfoot, all the horses on ‘Heartland’ have names that speak volumes to their personality.

In case you didn’t already know, most of the horses used in the show are owned by John Scott, head wrangler and well known in the movie industry. “Beautiful, majestic, calm, inquisitive … and a star.” That is how Amber Marshall, star of CBC’s ‘Heartland’, describes Spartan, one of her equine co-stars.

These horses have had to go through vigorous training. All the horses on Heartland are expected to react the way the script calls for. The role of Spartan was played by two horses named Stormy and Stetson. The former horse was only five years when the show started.

Why ‘Heartland’ is a hit despite no story!

He was known to be the best of his kind. Unfortunately, Stormy has developed arthritis over the years and is replaced by Stetson or other horses for athletic scenes.

Another character that has two horses playing Phoenix are Ghost and Jag. The latter is known for being the one with the extra training which also makes him the main horse, whereas the former is the horse used for the jumping scenes. Bullseye aka Buddy was no different from the whole lot. The rest of the horses played important parts just as much as other horses did.

Most ‘Heartland’ reviews and ratings suggest that the horses are actually the main characters of the show. Had it not been for these stallion breeds, the show would’ve been incomplete.

The actors deserved their awards

Ever since its premiere in 2007, the series has won a total of 18 awards so far. While almost all the lead actors were nominated for a bunch of prestigious awards, in 2011, Alberta Watson aka Sarah Craven won a Gemini Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Guest Role Dramatic Series.

In 2013, Alisha Newton won the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series -Supporting Young Actress. The actress brought home two more prestigious Joey awards that other actors like Carson J. Pound and Julia Baker were also nominated for, in different categories.

Will there be a season 15?

While the audience eagerly waited for season 14 to premiere, the question about whether the series will be renewed for season 15 has been making the rounds on social media for some time now. Hard-core fans of the show have taken to Twitter to talk about why they would love to see a new season.

One such fan said, “Amber thank you and the cast and crew for a fantastic job during these trying times. We fans appreciate everything you all do to bring us the best of Heartland. Can’t wait for Season 14 Premiere on Jan. 10th. Hope to see you all back for Season 15. HEARTLAND FOREVER IN OUR”.

Meanwhile, others disagree and strongly believe that if there were to be a 15th season, ‘Heartland’ reviews and ratings would go downhill. The series has been criticized for not being relatable and very boring. Well, the release of an upcoming season depends on how the current season ends. If there were to be a new season at all, it would most probably be released in 2022 or 2023.

What season from ‘Heartland’ is your favourite? Do you think there should be a new season? Do you agree that ‘Heartand’ is not relatable and is still on only because of its beautiful horses? Let us know in the comment section below.