Health Insurance Brought Mayim Bialik To The Big Bang Theory

Some people take up acting as a professional career at a very early age, and only a few of them taste success in their initial days of work. But, soon they fade away as time passes, and take a road to redemption trying to conquer everything again, and prove themselves in the entertainment industry. But, Mayim Bialik’s is not one such story.

Early Success and Leaving Acting

Mayim Bialik is best known for playing the role of Dr Amy Farrah Fowler on the worldwide famous sitcom, ‘The Big Bang Theory‘. But a lot of people don’t know that Mayim has been famous for a long time. As a child actor whose breakthrough role was a young CC Bloom (a k a Bette Midler) in ‘Beaches’, she later played plucky teen ‘Blossom’. Back then, the most controversial thing about her was her choice of floppy floral hats.

Mayim Bialik talks to Jalen Rose

However, Mayim left acting to attend UCLA, where she was like another regular college kid. She told Jalen that she intended to go to medical school and become a psychiatrist. But she said she didn’t have the grades, so instead, she went to grad school. “In those days, that was the decade of decadence at UCLA. I saw more games than I can count at Pauley Pavilion … I mean, we were out of our minds for UCLA basketball”, she said.

Return to Acting

Mayim went on to tell Jalen that the absence of health insurance was the reason why she returned to acting after a long period of time.

“I wasn’t thinking I’d be on the Big Bang Theory. I’d never watch the show. I was busy. We ran out of health insurance because health insurance is not provided in this country unless you have a certain kind of job”, she said. They talked a lot about the importance of addressing mental health struggles, and brain trivia.

False Facts About Her On Social Media

Mayim told Jalen about how people say untrue things about her on social media, and it hurts her in more than one way.

“And it’s like, ‘Did you not read the article?’ That upsets me just like a human. It doesn’t upset me as a celebrity so much because, like, I’m grateful to my publicist for reminding me not to read comments. I had a little slip … But the fact is, like, when people say things about you that aren’t true, that hurts. And that hurts, whether it’s between you and your girlfriend or, you and your lover or, you know, on the New York Times comments section … I really just wanted to be like, ‘I’m not an anti-vaxxer’. Like, my kids were vaccinated late. That’s true. And we were vaccinated.”

As of now, Mayim holds a PhD in Neuroscience and is doing great career-wise, hosting the American game show ‘Jeopardy‘ as an interim co-host. She also has her own podcast called ‘Breakdown’ where she discusses mental health with her guests.