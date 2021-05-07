Hawaii Five-0 Season 11: Cancelled Or Renewed

Here’s the latest news on the status of the popular police procedural.

For long-running police procedural shows, the difference between a cancellation or renewal could mean the difference between heartache and an absolute delight. It is even more of a bittersweet affair when the cancellation of the show comes in the midst of planning for its future!

Highlights —

Is ‘Hawaii Five-0’ going to be back for another season?

Here’s what season 11 could look like

About an action police procedural TV show focusing on a special major crimes task force functioning for the governor of Hawaii, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ is actually a reboot of a TV show from the 60s. The show stars Alex O’Loughlin as Lt. Commander Steve McGarrett, who is the head of the specialised task force in Hawaii. Airing on CBS, the show premiered in 2010 and has been running for 10 seasons — no mean feat, considering the amount of American procedural shows!

‘Hawaii Five-0’: Cancelled or Renewed for Season 11?

Is ‘Hawaii Five-0’ going to be back for another season?

Although the show did fairly well in all its ten seasons, it looks like ‘Hawaii Five – 0’ season 11 renewal is not going to happen. With a proper two-hour long send-off, CBS bid farewell to the fan-favourite police procedural.

Related: iCarly Season 7 To Return This Year For A Revival

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction while establishing its own signature style”. Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said,

Kahl further added, “From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night”.

It looks like, for reasons involving the actors’ contracts and also their hesitation in renewing it, the show is bound for cancellation.

Here’s what season 11 could look like

Heartbreakingly, showrunner Peter M. Lenkov has said the plans for ‘Hawaii Five – 0’ Season 11 renewal had already been underway. Two of the characters were supposed to go through important changes in the potential season. The ‘Hawaii Five – 0’ Season 11 cast would include Lance Gross, who came onboard as Lincoln Cole in the final few episodes and was supposed to lead the new season. Meanwhile, Steve McGarrett was supposed to take some time away for himself.

Video Credits: Looper

Lenkov told “TVLine” that McGarrett would, later on, return back to the storyline, refreshed from his travels and perhaps even changed.

But when can we expect ‘Hawaii Five – 0’ Season 11 to release? We’re guessing, since the show ended in 2020, if the world was perfect we’d be looking forward to a new season anytime this year! But it is not, and the show remains cancelled. What do you think of the last season of ‘Hawaii Five-0’? Let us know in the comments.