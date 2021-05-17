Happy Valley Season 3: Cast, Release Date, And More

Fans of the Valley, it’s time to rejoice! ‘Happy Valley’ Season 3 is returning to the BBC!

‘Happy Valley’ is a crime drama series created and directed by Sally Wainwright. Initially debuting on BBC One in 2014, the series went on to receive a second season in 2016. The series is set against the backdrop of Northern England and follows a police sergeant, Catherine Cawood.

Highlights —

‘Happy Valley’ Season 3 is delayed due to this reason

Which cast members will return in the new season?

When will the new season release?

Catherine is raising her young grandson, Ryan, while being haunted by the death of her daughter Becky (Ryan’s mother). She took her own life after the sociopathic criminal Royce sexually assaulted her. The first season follows the narrative of Catherine investigating an abduction case where the criminal is in league with Royce. The second season, on the other hand, revealed a shocking turn of events that surprised viewers across the globe.

‘Happy Valley’ enjoyed commercial success and critical acclaim, and was regarded for being a truly gripping crime drama. Although the violence may seem excessive to some viewers, the series wasn’t afraid to touch on sensitive topics. It’s what distinguished the series from other competitor crime dramas on television.

‘Happy Valley’ Season 3 cast, start date, filming and more

In October last year, showrunner Wainwright confirmed the renewal of a third season. She also revealed being in the “early stages” of writing it. Keep reading to find out more about it!

‘Happy Valley’ Season 3 is delayed due to this reason

The second season of ‘Happy Valley’ wrapped up in March 2016 … which means it has been five years since then! Understandably, fans of the BBC drama have been waiting for a third season for a long time. There’s a logical reason for the long wait though, and it has something to do with Royce’s relationship with Ryan.

Related: Humphrey Goodman To Soon Return To Death In Paradise

It was previously revealed that Royce is the father of Becky’s son Ryan, the grandson of protagonist Catherine. Creator Sally Wainwright hoped to dig deeper into Royce’s character and wanted Ryan to be a teenager in season 3.

Video Credits: This Morning

The new series would follow Ryan as he explores his personality, and discovers if he has his father’s malevolence in him. How a new character arc like that could impact Catherine’s life and the story is yet to be seen. For any of that to happen, Ryan aka actor Rhys Connah had to be a teenager and needed a few years to age. That meant the third season would have to wait too.

Which cast members will return in the new season?

The original cast will reprise their old roles in ‘Happy Valley’ Season 3. Sarah Lancashire, although unenthusiastic to originally return, will portray Sgt Catherine Cawood once again. Siobhan Finneran will play Clare Cartwright, while Charlie Murphy reprises the role of Ann Gallagher.

Video Credits: Top News Stories

James Norton will return as the villain Tommy Lee Royce, George Costigan will be Nevison Gallagher. Rhys Connah will play a teenage version of his old character, Ryan Cawood. As already reported, the third season will centre on Ryan’s story, as the writer’s team believes his role as a teenager will be more interesting.

Fans expect new actors to make appearances as the previous scripts always have. With a new season, newer characters and actors are included and the same will continue in ‘Happy Valley’ Season 3.

When will the new season release?

There was a fair bit of uncertainty surrounding the release of season 3 after online sources reported Sarah Lancashire’s unwillingness to return. The actor had been leading ‘Happy Valley’ through both seasons, so fans were disappointed about the news.

Sally Wainwright was certain about her ideas for a third season, but her schedule filled up quickly. The writer-director has been working on projects like ‘Gentleman Jack’, the final season of ‘Last Tango’ among other series. As per “Digital Spy”, the showrunner explained being busy in a 2016 interview.

“I’m so busy with other projects at the moment – I haven’t got time to sit down and come up with the stories.”

Video Credits: Breaking News 360

Later that year, the producer of Red Productions Nicola Shinder revealed the show might return “towards the end” of 2018. She also revealed the team would “love more episodes” and they’d go up to eight from the usual six-part series. Unfortunately, the wait goes on … hopefully 2021 is the year that will mark its return.

Are you excited to see ‘Happy Valley’ Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section!