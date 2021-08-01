Will Happy Endings Season 4 Be Revived By Netflix?

The ABC comedy series, ‘Happy Endings’ went AWOL after three seasons. However, Netflix has recently added ‘Happy Endings’ to the platform and we wonder if season 4 could be a possibility. Keep reading to find out more!

‘Happy Endings’ originally aired on ABC in April 2011 and had soon gathered a massive fan following. The comedy series went on for three seasons and was taken off air in 2013. However, recently, Netflix added the show on the platform and that has ignited hope among fans regarding a possible season 4 for ‘Happy Endings’. Could a season 4 of the show be on the cards? Let’s find out!

Highlights —

‘Happy Endings’ Cancelled After Season 3

‘Happy Endings’ Team Is Up For Season 4

‘Happy Endings’ Season 4 Renewed?

‘Happy Endings’: Most Frequently Asked Questions

Happy Endings Season 4

‘Happy Endings’ Cancelled After Season 3

Created by David Caspe for ABC, ‘Happy Endings’ is a comedy series that follows a group of friends as they explore the ups and downs of adulthood together in Chicago. The series went for three seasons between 2011 and 2013. However, the show executives decided against a fourth season taking it off the air in May 2013. In fact, initially, TV critics felt that the show had nothing new to offer for comedy as a genre. Soon enough, opinions about this hit comedy series changed as the show began to develop multiple layers infused in it with social commentary being a massive factor.

Nevertheless, the show received a mixed bag of responses towards the end of its run that led it to cancellation. Season 3 of ‘Happy Endings’ hit a low as the ratings dropped considerably. Evidently, the producers decided to cancel the show after season 3 in May 2013. Following the cancellation of the show, USA, the cable network, even considered picking it up although that never happened. Another reason that contributed majorly to the cancellation of ‘Happy Endings’ ahead of season 4 is that ABC played around with the broadcast order of the show way too much, especially with respect to the weekly time slots. Now that ‘Happy Endings’ is finally on Netflix and that the online streamers are onboard watching the show adding to its already cult fan following, there’s a thirst building up for the show to be renewed for season 4.

‘Happy endings’ Team Is Up For Season 4

It is not just the fans who are desperately waiting for season 4 of ‘Happy Endings’ to be renewed. The ‘Happy Endings’ team is equally interested in the idea. In 2020, a reunion of the ‘Happy Endings’ team happened over a Zoom episode where the cast members of the show had a discussion on the potential possibility of a season 4. The actors expressed on a positive note that they would be willing to get back to the show for a season 4 or even for a movie or a reboot of the same. Eliza Coupe, the actor who played the role of Jane on the show told “Entertainment Tonight”, “All of us would love that, [but] about 900 people need to sign off on that before that can happen—all the different networks, all the things”.

In 2019, Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment had made the announcement that the network is open to exploring the option of bringing back ‘Happy Endings’ for season 4. She said, “That is a dream of a lot of people at ABC. I’m hearing that there’s a remote possibility of something. It’s at the very beginning”. Moreover, Zachary Knighton who played Dave on ‘Happy Endings’ confirmed that there had been rumours going around regarding bringing the show back at least for a reboot. He said, “There were some rumours and it was news to me, but I think Sony reached out … I know everybody who was on ‘Happy Endings’ wants to go back and do something, so we’ll see”. Naturally, all of this has added to the notion that ‘Happy Endings’ could be coming back for a season 4 after a long hiatus. Moreover, Netflix is known to have revived many shows from the dead and bringing the show on the platforms seems to offer a silver lining.

‘Happy Endings’ Season 4 Renewed?

No official confirmation has been made yet regarding the renewal of ‘Happy Endings’ Season 4. That being said, given that the cast members, as well as the executives, are on board with the idea of bringing the show back, it could very well be on the table. However, for now, there is nothing that can be said for sure, especially since the cast members of the show are contractually engaged in other projects as well.

‘Happy Endings’: Most Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is ‘Happy Endings’ on Netflix?

Yes. Netflix recently added ‘Happy Endings’ on the platform in 2021.

2. How many seasons are there for ‘Happy Endings’?

There are currently three seasons of ‘Happy Endings’.

3. Is ‘Happy Endings’ cancelled?

After running for three seasons, ABC network cancelled ‘Happy Endings’ in 2013.