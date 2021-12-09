A Christmas Treat For Desperate Housewives Fans: Hallmark Unites Susan And Mike

‘Desperate Housewives’ couple reunites for a movie! Find out more about what you should expect from the film.

Fans of ‘Desperate Housewives’ should prepare to enjoy a Hallmark movie in particular. ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ reunites two of the series stars for a brand new Happily Ever After story. Teri Hatcher and James Denton, who played Susan Mayer and Mike Delfino on ‘Housewives’, are among the stars. The famous actors will play a married couple in the new film, which will get released this holiday season.

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘Desperate Housewives’ couple reunites

James Denton felt a strange sense of déjà vu

Hallmark’s ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ plot

‘Desperate Housewives’ couple reunites

It has been nine years since ‘Desperate Housewives’ aired. Due to working closely together for so many years, Teri Hatcher and James Denton have remained close friends even after they stopped playing Susan and Mike.

Video Credits: Seth Rudetsky

While talking with Entertainment Weekly, Teri Hatcher talked about the ‘Desperate Housewives’ couple reuniting.

She said: “I think a lot about the fans, and when Jamie suggested that I could be in this movie with him, one of the first things I thought is, ‘Well, the fans are going to love that because Susan lost the love of her life, and there is no replacing the love of your life’”.

‘Desperate Housewives’ couple reunites

Hatcher expressed her joy for the fans who will enjoy this reunion. She continued, that these are different characters with different dynamics. However, the chemistry is the same, and fans will experience the same emotions as these characters and their happy ending.

Related: Young Sheldon Reunites With Desperate Housewives To Fight COVID-19

James Denton felt a strange sense of déjà vu

Hatcher stated that it was so great and felt like the perfect movie to be able to do that in because it had the right amount of drama, comedy, heart, love, and chemistry. All of the things that they used to get to do together. As a result, they get to do them again.

While Denton felt a strange sense of déjà vu since it had been so long since they had worked together, it was surreal when they first sat down and began talking on camera. But yet, it felt like yesterday. Hatcher found it strange that it could feel like so much time had passed while also feeling like no time had passed at all.

Video Credits: Tamron Hall Show

James Denton also revealed that working with his former co-star, Teri Hatcher transported him back to his Mike Delfino days. Though he hoped that his character would be more interesting, he found himself feeling like Mike again. He reverted to his reserved, quiet demeanour. Trying to fight those characters from those years was strange.

The PDA level in the holiday film is considerably different from that of ‘Desperate Housewives’. Denton joked while talking with the USA Magazine that a Hallmark bedroom scene is not the same as a ‘Housewives’ bedroom scene, noting that Hatcher wore long sleeves and long pants in the Christmas film.

Related: Everything You Need To Know About Desperate Housewives return

But, steamy scenes aside, Hatcher promised that fans will get a true sense of her and Denton’s bond in the upcoming film, even if they are now playing Joyce and Ethan Holt. Fans will get everything they desire. They will get the headbutting, the warm, gooey stuff, and everything else they desire.

Hallmark’s ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ plot

‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ got released on Nov 21, 2021, and directed by Jeff Beesley. The plot of the movie begins with Ethan wishing he had not missed out on a big promotion at work. James Denton’s character wakes up the next morning to find that everything has changed. He is no longer married to Joyce, he no longer has two teenaged children, and he is no longer the CEO of his company. Joyce will be crucial in allowing Ethan to reclaim his original life and the family he loves. So he must persuade her that their happily-ever-after is just around the corner, and he only has until Christmas Day to do so.

Video Credits: Hallmark Channel

Apart from the famous ‘Desperate Housewives’ couple, it features Carson Kroeker, Sophia Elena Bachert, Rod Wilson, Gino Anania, Rachel McLaren, John B. Lowe, Marilu Henner and April Blackbird. Tell us if you are a ‘Desperate Housewives’ fan and your thoughts on ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ in the comments!