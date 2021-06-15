Will ‘Hacks’ be renewed for a season 2? Keep reading to find out.

‘Hacks’, a dark comedic streaming television series created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, and starring Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins, launched on HBO Max on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The 10-episode run of the comedy, from writer/creator Paul W. Brown, will screen two half-hour episodes per week through June 10.

Highlights

‘Hacks’: What is the show about?

Will ‘Hacks’ be renewed for a season 2?

‘HACKS’: WHAT IS THE SHOW ABOUT?

‘Hacks’ follows Deborah Vance, a great Las Vegas comic, and an entitled, ostracised 25-year-old as they create a sinister mentorship. As Deborah Vance, a successful Las Vegas comic, Jean Smart showcases all of those skills as the lead in this dark comedy. Well, it was once popular. Her casino boss is slashing concert dates since her audience is diminishing, but she isn’t going down without a fight.

‘Hacks’ Season 2: Release date update and more

Related: Desperate Jennifer Aniston Leaving No Stone Unturned To Grab A Role In The Sopranos Prequel

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is a fading legend in her Vegas residency, with all the acidity, workaholism, and tragic personal background of Joan Rivers in her final years, but leggy and voluptuous. Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a 20-something LA comedy writer whose career has lately been wrecked by a poor tweet, lives on the other side of the Sierra Nevadas. The combative pair will soon find they’re more alike than they believe, thanks to their mutual manager (co-creator Paul W. Downs), who brought them together so Ava could discreetly assist Deborah in sweeping the cobwebs from her material.

WILL ‘HACKS’ BE RENEWED FOR A SEASON 2?

At Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Hacks’ now has a perfect Tomatometer score of 100 percent, with an audience score of 89 percent. Most reviewers laud Smart’s portrayal of an old comedian who, despite her lack of understanding of millennial society, is eager to alter her Vegas routine. Overall, critics have liked HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’ and haven’t found any significant problems. However, because of the stand-up comedy idea, fans may expect the sitcom to be consistently hilarious.

Video Credits: Rotten Tomatoes TV

Because HBO Max did not broadcast the complete first season of ‘Hacks’ in May 2021, it’s possible that the quality would deteriorate as the season proceeds. However, because most critics had access to six full episodes prior to the series premiere, it appears like the show will be renewed for a second season. ‘Hacks’ tale isn’t limited to Las Vegas; it also includes Hollywood, allowing for more in-depth satire on the business.

We will keep you posted about the renewal of the show for season 2. Until then, why don’t you enjoy the show premiering on HBO Max!