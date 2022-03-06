Grey’s Anatomy Finally Cancelled After Having Years Of Disorienting Plot

After 18 consecutive seasons, is this the end of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? Or the producers are trying to cook up a new plot for Season 19? Let’s find out!

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has to be one of the longest-running serials in television history. While the show’s creators were able to pique the audience’s interest with its intriguing plotline in the first few seasons, it appears that the show has now become a chore. So, have the show’s producers decided to call it quits for good, or is there still hope for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? Continue reading to learn more.

What is the plotline of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Grey’s Anatomy is an ABC medical drama series that debuted on March 27, 2005. It follows surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they develop into seasoned surgeons while balancing personal and professional connections.

Dr Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, is the series’ protagonist. Grey starts as an intern and works her way up the ranks to become the head of general surgery, all while exploring the highs and lows of a surgeon’s life.

Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ returning for Season 19?

It is happening! It looks like there is much more to the life of surgeon Ellen Pompeo that the fans have yet to witness. ABC made an official announcement saying that leading lady Ellen Pompeo and showrunner Krista Vernoff signed new deals with ABC, ensuring that the long-running medical drama will get renewed for at least one more season.

Season 19 will, according to ABC, explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.

However, Ellen stated only a few months ago in an interview with “Insider” that she believes ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ should end.

She said, “I’ have been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey’s] should end. ​I feel like I am the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what is the story going to be. What story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars’”.

Krista Vernoff on once again being a part of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

In a statement, executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff expressed her excitement for season nineteen. She expressed her excitement at the prospect of working with their extraordinary writers to envision where they will go from here. Vernoff also expressed gratitude to their partners at Disney and ABC for allowing them to tell daring stories with real consequences.

Shonda Rhimes, the show’s creator, added that she couldn’t be happier that they will be able to continue telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season. She went on to say that this is a true testament to Krista, the cast, the crew, and all of the writers who keep the audience guessing week after week. Finally, she stated that it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so long.

As of now, we do not know anything more about season 19. However, keep checking DKODING to know more about what will happen in Dr Meredith Grey’s life.

Comment down before if you think there should be another season of 'Grey's Anatomy'?