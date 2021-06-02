GOT Prequel House Of The Dragon Secretly Steals The Cast Of Outlander

‘Game Of Thrones Prequel Series ‘House Of The Dragon’ has secretly stolen this ‘Outlander’ Star, and fans are curious to know more about it.

As far as the world of Westeros is concerned, everything looks calm and cool for now. But it won’t be long before the fire reigns and the dragons storm the cities with Targaryens riding on their pet beasts. The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ is currently in the initial stage of filming, and as per the latest reports, there’s an ‘Outlander’ intruder in the cast of the show. Who is this secret casting, and what else is happening in the world of Westeros? Let’s find out.

Highlights —

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ secretly casts an ‘Outlander’ star

Graham revealed the truth behind the secret casting rumours

Everything we know about ‘House of the Dragon’

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ secretly casts an ‘Outlander’ star

As per the latest reports, ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragons’ has added a ‘Outlander’ star to its cast. The star is none other than Graham McTavish. Graham is popularly known for his roles in ‘Hobbit’ and ‘Outlander’.

‘Outlander’ star sneaks into ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragons’

The GOT prequel has recently started filming. Thus, a lot of new faces are being spotted on the sets and every other day there are new casting reports coming out.

As per TV Insider, the ‘Outlander’ star was spotted in Cornwell, England, at the location where the HBO show is filming. Graham himself confirmed his presence in Cornwell with an Instagram photo a couple of weeks ago.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COXxMwFDSDi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

If that wasn’t enough of a clue, users on Reddit posted Graham’s photos in what could be his ‘House of the Dragon’ costume.

The officials at HBO have not confirmed any such casting yet. Thus, fans are curious about why his casting is being kept a secret?

Graham revealed the truth behind the secret casting rumours

The ‘Outlander’ star himself has addressed the rumours of his secret casting in the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’. Graham has confirmed that he has been cast in the show and is currently filming in Cornwell.

In a recent interview with the U.K. fashion magazine Stylist, Graham confirmed his casting and said:

Video Credits: House Of The Dragon

“I’m enjoying that, yes.” When asked further about his new grand project, he said,

“I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons”.

Very little is known about the show currently. Thus, every little piece of information is fueling rumours and speculations about the stories and the characters. However, there are a few things that are confirmed.

Everything we know about ‘House of the Dragon’

‘House of the Dragon’ is a prequel series to HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’. The show will be based on George R. R. Martin’s 2018 novel ‘Fire & Blood’. ‘House of the Dragon’ will be set in the world of Westeros almost 300 years before ‘Game of Thrones’ starts in the Seven Kingdoms.

As the title suggests, the show will be dedicated to the House Targaryen. Specifically, to the beginning of the end of the House Targaryen.

Video Credits: Fire And Blood

The ‘Outlander’ star Graham is the latest addition to the already extensive cast of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’. Other confirmed cast members include Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria.