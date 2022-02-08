Good Omens: Photos Of Stars Michael Sheen And Jon Hamm From Season 2 Revealed Amidst Filming

Christian fantasy drama ‘Good Omens’ was praised for its unique style of writing and some amazing performances by Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen. As the fans are awaiting season 2, recently some pictures from the sets of the new season were revealed, getting the fans all excited.

‘Good Omens’ Season 2 has begun shooting and we now have the photos from the sets to back up the reports. Created by Neil Gaiman, the fantasy comedy-drama focuses on various Christian themes, setting them amidst the modern-day scenario. Definitely, it makes for some amazing comedy content which is also theologically relevant. It also certainly helps that the series is led by Michael Sheen and Jon Hamm, playing Aziraphale and Archangel Gabriel respectively. A recent picture from the sets of ‘Good Omens’ was doing the rounds, which showed Michael and Jon both in their avatars as their on-screen characters. Excited fans have since been wondering when season 2 will finally debut?

It was a pleasant sight for the fans to see Jon Hamm returning to the series and looking absolutely ready to stun the audiences with another explosive performance. One of the show-runners Douglas Mackinnon was interviewed recently, where he discussed Jon Hamm’s return to the show.

He said, “Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone’s worst boss. I couldn’t be happier that Jon has come back to do more Good Omens as the Archangel Gabriel, who is second in command in Heaven. He joins us nearly halfway through production when we have already welcomed to the Good Omens 2 family familiar faces in familiar roles, familiar faces in unfamiliar roles, and unfamiliar faces in unfamiliar roles. We also have an unfamiliar face in a familiar role”.

The series premiered on Amazon Prime back in 2019 and received a great deal of attention, for its potentially controversial religious subject matter. But some great writing and performances made the series an absolute favourite among the viewers. Hence, season 2 has been long-awaited for more than two years. So, obviously, the fans were glad to see the show being under production and are hoping that it can possibly be released by the end of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.

The series features Michael Sheen and David Tennant as an angel and a demon joining hands to prevent the end of the world. They have been living on the earth since eternity and have become used to their lives amidst the mortals. So when the Antichrist threatens with the approaching Armageddon, they have no other choice but to work together to prevent it. However, it was also reported that apart from the regular cast members from the first season, the series will also feature some new faces, such as Liz Carr and Shelley Conn.

Gaiman further gave a peek into the second season. He said, “The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London’s Soho into Heaven and Hell. It’s a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens”.

‘Good Omens’ is currently streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime and happens to have an 8.1 IMDB score. After a bonkers season 1, let’s see how entertaining is the second season going to be.

Tell us in the comments how did you like the first season of 'Good Omens'? Also, tell us your take on the casting for the new season?