Good Girls Season 5 Release Date Update: When Is It Coming Out?

NBC recently announced that season 4 of ‘Good girls’ will be its last. With the show showing so much potential throughout its run, fans have been left confused about where the show will be going next. Is there a season 5 on the cards?

‘Good Girls’ was a show with great potential. While the first season failed to wow critics, the show had long legs, and all subsequent seasons have been critical hits. But, NBC recently declared that there would be no ‘Good Girls’ Season 5 details since the show is cancelled. So, what’s the story of the next season? Will Netflix be picking it up for its planned final season?

Why did ‘Good Girls’ get cancelled?

Is there hope for the fifth season?

Most frequently asked questions about ‘Good Girls’

WHY DID IT GET CANCELLED?

According to “TVLine”, the cancellation has nothing to do with the quality of the show. NBC confirmed that they were planning on a ‘Good Girls 5’ release date but, the financials didn’t work out for the fifth season.

The show has been going from strength to strength in its current fourth season. The actresses have put in brilliant performances, and the producers, Universal Studios, had planned on a smaller season 5 to close up the show. However, it looks like the finale will be brought forward in the episodes that are yet to air.

Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman are three middle-class women who decide to go the way of crime, leading to hilarious consequences. “Digital Spy” confirmed that the decision was taken because while the show had a cult following on Netflix, NBC couldn’t get enough eyeballs on TV screens for the show. The show was popular in Netflix US, where it was the most popular show for several months in a row. Yet, it seems that the failure to captivate the TV audience has pushed NBC to pull the axe on this show. They are not the only ones to get the axe from NBC either, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’, ‘Manifest’, and ‘Debris’ have all been cancelled too. But is there hope for more ‘Good Girls’ Season 5 details to come up?

HOPE FOR THE FIFTH SEASON

The producers have repeatedly said that they planned to do a season 5 for the show. Even though the scheduled season was supposed to be smaller and work in closing up the narrative, the producers were planning to give closure to the show.

“Universal Studios” apparently also approached Netflix for the possible fifth season, but the streaming giant refused to take it on. With Universal unwilling to take on the process of marketing the show for the next season again, there is little chance that the show will be back next year.

However, the actresses have been behind the show all the way. As with ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, the show might be able to get enough steam for ‘Good Girl’ Season 5 details that it makes Netflix take up the project. As far as the actresses go, Hendricks posted a meme on Instagram about how she could not believe the news about the cancellation. So, there is hope for a possible ‘Good Girls 5’ release date yet. If the actresses rally together with the writers and producers for the show, it will help make a case for the show. Just like ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, it might be picked up in the future.

Quick FAQs

What’s the show about?

Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae are suburban housewives with boring lives. Events create a space for them to commit some crimes, and hilarious events ensue. The series tackles the problems with the trio going through the consequences for their decisions. Is there a possibility of season 5?

Season 5 will take a little bit of time, with the studio’s reluctance and Universal Studios distancing themselves. There is a long battle ahead for fans of the show. However, given the show’s popularity, one of the streaming giants has a good market for it to be picked up. Will Netflix pick it up?

While Netflix wasn’t ready to give the show a second chance, it might reverse its decision soon. The show’s first three seasons have gained a significant following on the platform, and it has a fan base that the streaming giant might want to break into.

NBC broke many hearts with its decision to cancel cult-favourite show ‘Good Girls’. They have cited financial problems as the reason, but the actresses are all set to revolt to get the show back. While there’s no ‘Good Girls 5’ release date yet, there should be some update soon about the prospects of a final season.