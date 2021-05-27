‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 3: Has the EPIX TV series been cancelled or renewed?

With season 2 of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ still premiering, fans are already starting to suspect a season 3. Will there be a season 3 of ‘Godfather of Harlem’? Keep reading to find out.

‘Godfather of Harlem’, which airs on the EPIX cable channel, stars Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, and Dem Singleton. The story is based on the return of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) from prison to find the neighbourhood he once ruled in shambles. A docu-series based on the series titled ‘By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem’ premiered on November 8, 2020.

When is ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 2 set to premiere?

After the finale of the first season aired, fans around the world were eagerly anticipating a second season. Above all, the huge popularity of season 1 prompted the creators of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ to return for a second season. Season 2 of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ is on the way, and fans are excited for more episodes of the Epix drama series. A brand new teaser for the upcoming second season has been released by Epix. The series made its return on April 18, 2021.

Harlem may change, but it will always belong to Bumpy Johnson ✊🏾. #GodfatherOfHarlem is back April 18th, only on @EPIXHD. pic.twitter.com/S1cJgpoVOu — Godfather of Harlem on EPIX (@GodfatherHarlem) February 18, 2021

In season 2, Bumpy Johnson battles the New York crime families for the control of the lucrative and murderous French Connection, the heroin pipeline that runs from Marseilles to New York. Harbor Bumpy, who has a distribution syndicate comprising Black crime bosses from other major U.S. cities, is inspired by his friend Malcolm X’s message of Black economic nationalism. Not only will the Italians oppose his ambitious plan, but also his wife Mayme, daughter Elise, rival Adam Clayton Powell, prosecutor Robert Morgenthau, and even Malcolm himself. ‘Godfather of Harlem’ explores the clash between the criminal underworld and civil rights in the colourful and turbulent year of 1964 once more.

It’s difficult to say whether EPIX will cancel or renew ‘Godfather of Harlem’ for a third season unless they decide to publicize viewership. Given that this is one of the channel’s most high profile shows, fingers crossed that it will be renewed for another season. As of now, there are no updates on whether ‘Godfather of Harlem’ will be cancelled or renewed for season 3.

Video Credits: Premiere Next

We will keep our ears open for any update and will keep you posted with breaking developments about the show. Stay tuned with us.