Gladiator 2 On The Cards, Chris Hemsworth Making It Possible

‘Gladiator 2’ has been on the cards since 2018. So, is it still on cards? Keep reading to find out.

When it was released in 2000, ‘Gladiator’ was a box office smash and a critic’s darling. It cemented Ridley Scott’s status as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, and it catapulted Russell Crowe to global stardom. It went on to win five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

Highlights —

Is ‘Gladiator 2’ in the making?

Chris Hemsworth and Russell Crowe in talks to make ‘Gladiator 2’

Is ‘Gladiator 2’ in the making?

Is ‘Gladiator 2’ in the making?

For years, rumours about a ‘Gladiator 2’ have circulated, but the sequel has yet to move beyond the planning stage. News that came out in 2018 stated that Scott is writing a script with Peter Craig and will return to direct it. The previous incarnations of ‘Gladiator 2’ included a potential prequel, which was quickly discarded, as well as a sequel script written by Nick Cave. In that version, Maximus would have been resurrected through the body of another dead soldier, after spending time in the afterlife with the Roman gods. It was rejected because it was too outlandish and not in the spirit of the original.

Video Credits: JoBlo Videos

In an interview with Uproxx, producer Douglas Wick stated that the sequel has a “more than 50 percent chance of being made”. Prior to the interview, Wick stated that he was discussing the film with director Ridley Scott and that they were “working on it”. Wick did emphasise the importance of doing a sequel for the right reasons, as no one “wants some cynical shadow to make some bucks”.

Related: 7 Celebrity Cameos In The Upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth and Russell Crowe in talks to make ‘Gladiator 2’?

Chris Hemsworth, best known for his portrayal of Thor, is in talks with Russell Crowe to make a sequel to the hit film ‘Gladiator’. The pair will appear in the upcoming film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in which Russell Crowe will make a special appearance.

‘Gladiator 2’ has been rumoured since 2018 and is said to take place between 20 and 30 years after Crowe’s character, Roman leader Maximus, died. Hemsworth is now rumoured to be playing Maximus’ son in the sequel.

According to New Idea, Chris and Russell are debating the feasibility of a sequel and have even spent hours brainstorming script ideas. Crowe’s character, Maximus, is played by Chris Hemsworth, who is also in talks to co-produce the film with Crowe. According to insiders, Hemsworth and Crowe have developed a bromance while filming ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’, which is currently taking place in Sydney and is being directed by Taika Waititi.

Surprisingly, the site claims that Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, is the one who started talking about a ‘Gladiator’ sequel. “She’s often joked they could easily pass off as father and son – and Russell thinks he could be the only man to credibly play his son in a ‘Gladiator’ sequel”, a source tells the blog.

Video Credits: stryder HD

In terms of Hemsworth’s personal relationship with Crowe, the site reports that their “binding romance” was on full display during the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ cast’s outing at a rugby game in late March in Sydney, Australia.

We are hoping to see the bromance on screens. What’re your thoughts on this. Comment down below.