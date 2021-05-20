Girls5eva Season 2: Is It Renewed Or Cancelled? Find Out Now

Will the former 90’s girl group,’Girls5eva’ reunite for a Season 2? Here is everything you need to know about the Peacock hit!

‘Girls5eva’ is based on a 90s girl gang that aired on Peacock on 6th May. After twenty years, band member Dawn finds out that their only hit song was sampled. Rapper Lil Stinker invites the ‘Girls5eva’ group to perform together on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. Soon we find out that the band lost its fifth member Ashley (Ashley Park) to a horrible accident. At present, the remaining members of the group are going through a personal mid-life crisis. ‘Girls5eva’ has been created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The trio has successfully been behind popular shows like ‘Mr. Mayor’ and ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’.

‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 Release Date

Who will return on ‘Girls5eva’ Season 2?

Renée Elise Goldsberry talks about ‘Girls5eva’ Season 2

There has been no official announcement regarding the cancellation or renewal of ‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 yet. The series has received a positive response from both its audience and critics. Hence, we can assume that the musical comedy would be back for a second season. Many people also appreciated Tina Fey’s involvement when she appeared as Dolly Parton in episode 4 of ‘Girls5eva’. Fey had announced in January 2020 that she is executive producing one of the first original series for NBC’s upcoming streaming platform, Peacock. In February, Peacock released the first teaser of ‘Girls5eva’. Finally, in May, all eight episodes were released.

The cast and crew of ‘Girls5eva’ finished shooting on 15th October 2020. The production wrapped up on 7th February 2021. If ‘Girls5eva’ gets renewed in the coming months, expect it to release sometime in early 2022.

The cast of ‘Girls5eva’ stars actors Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Paula Pell as Gloria, Busy Philipps as Summer, and Ashley Park as Ashley. All five characters had been best friends ever since they auditioned for a man in a motel in New Jersey, but chose to part ways when Ashley died in an infinity pool accident. Dawn is a mom and a wife. She works at her brother Nick’s Italian restaurant. Gloria is a dentist. She is recently divorced from her wife. Summer is married to a boy band singer named Kev. He lives in Tampa and barely makes any time for his wife or daughter. Wickie, who chose to leave the group and be successful on her own, is now a social media influencer.

Video Credits: Peacock

Apart from the main cast members, we can expect Jeremiah Craft as Lil Stinker, Daniel Breaker as Scott, Jonathan Hadary as Larry, and Andrew Rannells as Kev to return. Even though Ashley Park’s character died in the first season, we might see her through flashback scenes.

In an interview with Collider, ‘Girls5eva’ actor Renée Elise Goldsberry talked about the season 2 renewal. She said: “You know, it is crazy. Two things, first of all, we do not even officially have a Season 2, and I am such a realist, but I have never in my life felt so good and so confident about the opportunity to keep telling this story. I know for sure. I know for sure we are going to get (a second season). No one has told me that we have. Before I saw any footage. Just because I know how chemistry works. I know how it feels.”

Video Credits: E! Red Carpet & Award Shows

She further talked about how the chemistry between all the characters is so strong and real. Not just that. The chemistry between time and subject matter is important. And for her, that is the kind of hope they need right now. They need some people to dream about something ridiculous. To bravely pull it off. She believes they need that. “So, I am confident about getting a second season because who does not want to see people keep doing that? We clearly still need it”, Goldsberry added.

