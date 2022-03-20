Ginny And Georgia Season 2: The Dysfunctional Mother-Daughter Duo Is Coming Back With A Bang!

Season 1, which was a wild ride itself, ended on quite a chaotic cliffhanger when Austin and Ginny ran away from home, away from their mother Georgia, following the shocking discovery about Kenny’s death. So, is there going to be a ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2? Read on to find out!

Created by Sarah Lampert, the American comedy-drama series ‘Ginny and Georgia’ was released on Netflix on 24 February 2021. Following the lives of free-spirited mother Georgia and her two teenage kids, Ginny and Austin, the series explores the family’s bumpy journey through picturesque

Highlights —

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2: Netflix gives a green light!

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2: Cast and plot update

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2: Gentry and Howey drop hints

New England town as they try to start afresh after the death of Georgia’s second husband.

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2: Netflix gives a green light!

Putting an end to all the anticipation, Netflix greenlit ‘Ginny and Georgia’ for Season 2, after the series attracted more than 52 million households in its first 28 days. Not just that, ‘Ginny and Georgia’ season 1 made it to Netflix’s Top 10 list in 87 countries globally and hit the No. 1 spot in 46 countries, including the U.S, Brazil, Australia, and Kenya, confirmed “Variety”.

Video Credits: Netflix

The show stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Felix Mallard, Katie Douglas and Raymond Ablack. It is more than a simple comedy-drama. ‘Ginny and Georgia’ explores bigger themes like embezzlement, murder, female pleasure, love triangles, body image, etc. Only within two months of release, the ‘Ginny and Georgia’ season 2 announcement was made last year itself by the cast and crew members on 19 April 2021, but the pandemic slowed things down and pushed the production to late 2021.

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2: Cast and plot update

‘Ginny and Georgia’ season 2 is definitely going to be big on chaos, drama and thrill, making the Miller family encounter new twists, turns and challenges. With new revelations from the most unexpected events, Georgia’s life is set to take an unprecedented turn now that her children have gone missing. Although she’s happy at the re-election of her fiancé Mayor Paul, fans are excited to see if there are still sparks left between Zion and Georgia. Not to forget, the brewing love triangle between Ginny, Hunter and Marcus is also an intriguing hook for the upcoming season.

The dysfunctional mother-daughter duo is coming back with a bang

As for the ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2 cast, Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry will continue to play the dynamic mother-daughter duo. The rest of the Season 1 cast is expected to return in Season 2, with a few new faces thrown in for good measure.

Although the crew started filming in November 2021, there is no official trailer so far from Netflix. But fans can expect Season 2 release date to be around mid-2022.

MORE FROM DKODING: Ryan Reynolds Deliberately Hiding His Deadpool Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness!

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2: Gentry and Howey drop hints

Looks like Ginny and Georgia have already assured fans that the upcoming season will be extra spicy, juicy and entertaining. Actress Antonia Gentry teased fans at the 2021 MTV Awards with what to expect from ‘Ginny and Georgia’ season 2.

“It’s a roller coaster ride. Even though I don’t know the full details, I am on the edge of my seat. I know it’s going to be a full package of just excitement and plot, and craziness”, the actor confirmed.

When asked if the dysfunctional mother-daughter duo was set to reunite on screen, Howey told “Collider”, “Of course, they can. I need them to, yes“.

“I mean, knowing the two of them… I think, if anything, that would be the most interesting element of their relationship, that they both know, that they know, that they know”. To that, Gentry added

The ‘Ginny and Georgia’ cast takes the Name Game challenge

Video Credits: Netflix

Don’t forget to stay tuned with DKODING for any new announcements! Meanwhile, tell us in the comments below which pair from ‘Ginny and Georgia’ are you digging the most?

Also, Follow DKODING on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.