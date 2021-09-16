Gilmore Girls Fans Doubt Luke’s Diner’s Operating Hours Till Date

‘Gilmore Girls’ almost basks in a cult-ish glory among its most hardcore fans. While the adventures of the ‘Gilmore Girls’ did enough good to attain a worldwide community of fans, there were a few aspects of the show that bothered the fans. One of the recurrent mysteries was Luke’s Diner, which forms an essential part of the show.

‘Gilmore Girls’ is remembered by its fan for many things. There were multiple story arcs that made a lot of sense to the fans and there were others that didn’t. However, there was one crucial aspect of the show that left the fans confused for years. Even now, there is no digestible explanation for that. That is a plot point related to Luke Danes’ Diner which makes an appearance in almost every other episode of ‘Gilmore Girls’. Lorelai and Rory Gilmore visit Luke’s cafe almost every morning, for their love of coffee. But the fans were still kept in the dark about the origins of the inner workings of the diner. It was treated as a plot point that didn’t deserve to be treated with as much attention.

During the initial seven seasons of the show, the fans saw quite a lot of Luke’s Diner. Even in the revival, the fans often found themselves within the diner with the mother-daughter duo. But fans claimed that it made them a little uneasy to spend a lot of time at a location without being aware of its origins, or how it operates or how Jake came to own it.

However, it can’t be said that the writers did not put any effort at all in tracing the story of the diner. A teeny bit of information revealed, according to which the diner was initially Luke’s father’s hardware store. Following his father’s demise, Luke turned it into a diner and the rest is history. Through hard work and dedication, Luke turned this diner into one of Hollow Star’s best cafes. Luke might not be the friendliest of hosts, but the sheer number of towners visiting Luke’s Diner tells a lot about its success.

There is an overused trope in storytelling where when a character is associated with a particular place, they are not really seen outside of that setting. Take Carl the Bartender from ‘How I Met Your Mother’ or Bogdan from ‘Breaking Bad’. They are entirely confined to their respective places of work, the bar and the car wash respectively. It has been overused so much that it has become a cliché. ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans aren’t really known to tolerate clichés, as the show had very few to none. This is one of the reasons the fans wonder whether Luke has a life outside this little cafe of his.

Some ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans suspect Luke Diner operations till today

As it has been set up nicely in the show, the diner opens at 6 in the morning and Luke runs it until 8 or 9 PM and sometimes even later than that. In any case, it seems like Luke has no personal life and his life is confined to running this cafe of his with no set timing. Another question the fans have is whether Luke is the single person running the cafe. He is mostly seen serving the customers on his own. Even when the place is jampacked with customers, he somehow finds enough time to make some conversations. If there were other waiters, the fans did not spot them.

However, thankfully enough, it has been properly established that he has a cook working in the kitchen. Also, there is his nephew, who often comes to help him run the place.

‘Gilmore Girls’ became famous not because it cared for the details, it was due to the fun chemistry between its leading star-cast and its entertaining premise. However, Luke’s Diner remains one of the most interesting aspects of the show that keeps the show alive in fans’ conversations.

Tell us in the comments if you think that ‘Gilmore Girls’ keep Luke’s Diner a little vague on purpose. Also, tell us your favourite side character on the show.