Ghosts Season 4: Release Date Updates And More

‘Ghosts’ was one of the highlights of the BBC’s TV programming since its debut in 2019, achieving a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and even a BAFTA nomination. ‘Ghosts’ Season 3 got released on BBC One on August 9th. The new season continues the story of Alison and Mike as they and their group of ghosts encounter new challenges. After bonding with Alison in the first two series, the spirits are eager to lend their support when a lady claiming to be Alison’s long-lost sister appears at Button House.

‘GHOSTS’ SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE

‘Ghosts’ will return for a fourth season! ‘Ghosts’ actor Katy Wix confirmed the news first on Distraction Pieces Podcast. The acclaimed comedy’s writing staff had earlier stated that they wanted the sitcom to continue.

Ben Willbond, co-creator and star of Button House, told RadioTimes.com earlier that the writing team had loved diving into the terrible beginnings of the ghouls roaming the grounds of Button House.

However, there has been significant debate about whether any of the plotlines should get saved for a hypothetical fourth series, which has yet to be commissioned by the BBC. He went on to say that if the BBC wants more, they ought to hold back a little more. If they do not want more, they have to go all-in and finish it, which is the tough part.

‘Ghosts’ Season 4: Will the BBC comedy return for another series?

As a result, if another run presented itself, they would undoubtedly grasp it. Willbond went on to say that it would be wonderful since, at this point in the writing process, they get to discover more. So they would say, ‘Oh wow, we could do that in series four, but we do not have a series four!’ He added, “It is a nice feeling when you go, ‘actually we have got a lot of roads here creatively’. It is a nice prospect, but you are just beholden to whether the BBC want more or not. It is a really hard thing to contend with”.

After Katy Wix’s confirmation, we can surely expect a release date in autumn 2022 for the fourth season of ‘Ghosts’.

4th SEASON OF ‘GHOSTS’ EXPECTED CAST UPDATE

Apart from Katy Wix, we can see the return of Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Matha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond would almost certainly return for season 4 of ‘Ghosts’.

But for the story to continue, cast members Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe would also have to return. We can also expect supporting cast members such as Lolly Adefope, who plays Kitty, might be part of season 4. Geoff McGivern may also probably return as Mike and Alison’s nosy neighbour Barclay Beg-Chetwynde, who has been both a friend and a foe over the past three seasons.

WHO MIGHT NOT RETURN ‘GHOSTS’ SEASON 4?

We have been following Mike and Alison’s attempts to rehabilitate the old Button House in the hopes of turning it into a magnificent venue for events.

Meanwhile, each season reveals new details about the lives of Button House’s departed residents, exposing the circumstances of their deaths in stories that range from comically morbid to heartbreaking.

We do not expect Jessica Knappett’s Lucy to return for more episodes in the fourth season, as the mystery surrounding her character got wrapped up by the end of the third season of ‘Ghosts’.

Season 3 premiered to 2.7 million viewers overnight and averaged 1.84 million viewers throughout the length of the series. The show has also generated a US remake, which will soon be on the CBS channel. The schedule for season 4 of ‘Ghosts’ has not yet gotten revealed. We also would not expect one for a while, as production would not begin until January 2022. As a result, the trailer is unlikely to arrive until the summer at the earliest.

Tell us if you are excited for season 4 of ‘Ghosts’ in the comments!