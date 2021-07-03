Get Shorty Season 4 To Air This December?

According to sources, Epix Channel has renewed ‘Get Shorty’ for a fourth run as it garnered a pretty high viewership.

Revolving around the tales of Miles, loosely based on a novel by Elmore Leonard, ‘Get Shorty’ explores Mile’s adventure and his exciting journey of becoming a Hollywood producer from being a gangster.

Highlights —

‘Get Shorty’ overview

‘Get Shorty’ Season 4 renewed

‘Get Shorty’ Season 4 schedule

CAN MILES LEAVE HIS DARK PAST BEHIND HIM?

This drama-comedy crime television show first aired on Epix Channel in 2017 and has kept its audience hooked with an average rating of 8.2. Spanned across 3 seasons, for now, this show stars Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano with Sean Bridgers, Lidia Porto, Carolyn Dodd, Goya Robles, Megan Stevenson, Steven Weber, and Sarah Stiles. The story revolves around Miles Daly, a dangerous criminal from Nevada who is trying to leave his dark days behind him. He wants to enter the glamorous world of Hollywood to become a movie producer and is looking for some money to develop the project.

‘Get Shorty’ Season 4 renewed, will air in December

In his conquest, he comes across Rick Moreweather, a castaway producer who teams up with Miles to realize his goals. The FBI is on the lookout for Miles and, in a twisting turn of events, Miles tries to settle a score and climb up the Hollywood ladder in season 3. This has left the audience hanging, keeping them on their toes, contemplating whether Miles will be able to turn around things for him.

‘GET SHORTY’ SEASON 4 RENEWED

According to Releasedate, fans will be rejoiced to know that the show has been renewed for a fourth season and the release date of the show is speculated to be December 26, 2021, on Epix Channel. Although Epix Channel hasn’t confirmed the official release dates, looking at the past schedule of the show, December 26 might be the closest match as it happens to be a Sunday, the chosen day to air the episodes. Based on that, Releasedate has also come up with a schedule of the episodes which we will be sharing with our fans as well.

‘GET SHORTY’ SEASON 4 SCHEDULE

This is, however, a probable schedule and might change once Epix announces its official release dates. What do you think? Will Miles be finally able to escape his history and settle into a new life peacefully? Leave your comments below!