Get ready for two Hoppers in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

There’s no smoke without fire and rumours reveal that this time, ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 will follow an even stranger plotline by bringing two Hoppers.

You remember the story of Eleven’s sister, right? Well, this has something to do with the Hopper theory. Fans have found her connection with Hopper, as shown in the trailer of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4. We are getting a bonus Hopper and lots of strange stories in season 4 this time.

Fans get two Hoppers in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Essential updates on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

If Eleven is the heart of the show, Jim Hopper is the solid support system on whom Eleven relies. Undoubtedly a fan-favourite character, Jim Hopper’s plotline is getting upgraded season after season. The upcoming season has transported the cop to Russia, where he is laying the railway tracks with his cohorts. Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ is waiting to be released, fans have found proof that this time on ‘Stranger Things’ the world will be seeing not one, but two Hoppers.

We saw Hopper being killed in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3, but in the trailers of season 4, we saw him laying railway tracks in Russia, which makes us wonder how he survived the fury of Upside Down. Is the one who is shown in Russia, really the Hopper we know?

Is Hopper really alive? Numerous fan theories related to Hopper are being circulated online. These theories suggest that Hopper may be alive. Moreover, the official trailer of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 made a clear statement, “We are not in Hawkins anymore”, which means ‘Stranger Things’ has expanded its world out of Hawkins. Many fans agree that Hopper may be in Russia. But, there’s no concrete evidence to substantiate it, and what we are seeing in the trailer can be the clone of Hopper.

Fans are revisiting the last moments of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 to get any clue on how he reached Russia. Some of the fans now feel that the Hopper we see in the trailer isn’t the Hopper we saw in previous seasons. He is actually the clone of Hopper.

In fact, some fan theories suggest that Eleven’s sister Kali is associated with cloned Hopper. Well, this is a crazy theory, but fans let themselves explore new stories due to the nature of the show.

It was announced that ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 might have a bonus episode, however, all episodes won’t premiere together. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 will come in two parts.

Since no official announcement has been made regarding the plotline, we aren’t sure what compels Duffer Brothers to bring out season 4 in two parts. But it is clear that ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 will be the strangest among all the seasons so far.

Let us know if you also believe that the Hopper we see in trailers of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 isn’t the real Hopper. Drop your thoughts about the new fan theory in the comments box below.