George Segal to return from the dead in ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 9

The sudden passing of George Segal aka Pops has left a void for ‘The Goldbergs’. Wendi McLendon-Covey shares details about season 9’s tribute to the late actor.

‘The Goldbergs’ stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, and George Segal in lead. Set in the 1980s, the series is based on producer Adam F. Goldberg’s childhood and family. Last year, the show was renewed for its eighth season and premiered in October 2020. Not too long after, ‘The Goldbergs’ was renewed for a ninth season which is set to premiere soon.

In late March 2021, it was announced that senior cast member George Segal sadly passed away. While it wasn’t an unforeseen demise, due to his age, it definitely was an upsetting one. So, what happens next? Will Pops be recast? How will George Segal be celebrated in the upcoming instalment? Read on to know more.

Following the ‘King Rat’ actor’s sudden passing away, fans have been wondering how ‘The Goldbergs’ will honour George Segal? With season 9 around the corner, ‘The Goldbergs’ will feature a homage to the late George Segal. Since the show’s first season, Segal has played Beverly’s laid-back father Albert “Pops” Solomon. Thanks to his portrayal of a kindhearted war veteran with a humorous side, Segal soon became a fan favourite and a scene-stealer. In total, Segal appeared in almost 160 of the show’s 185 episodes as one of ‘The Goldbergs’ cast members.

On the 23rd of March, Segal passed away following surgery complications. McLendon-Covey has previously mentioned that Pops’ absence would be handled if the series was to be revived. Lucky for fans, the American period sitcom was renewed for the ninth season in May 2021. An executive producer on the program as well as McLendon-Covey has already spoken about the show’s ambitions.

At the Television Critics Association press tour, McLendon-Covey revealed the details of the homage to Segal. In addition to promising an emotional and humorous experience, the actress admitted that filming was challenging for some of the cast members. She also guaranteed that Segal will continue to be heavily featured on ‘The Goldbergs’ in the future.

“Every time we open a season, it’s a movie tribute. We’re doing one that takes us on the journey of where to spread Pops’ ashes. It’s hysterically funny, and you’ll cry your eyes out. Sean Giambrone and I could barely get through filming. We’ll be mentioning George a lot this season.”

Sadly, due to Segal’s death in March, just two days before the sitcom concluded filming for season 8, ‘The Goldbergs’ was unable to offer a comprehensive homage to Pops and the man who played him. To commemorate Segal’s death, a title card has been added to the episode.

After his passing, fans and coworkers of the ABC comedy sent their respects. Adam F. Goldberg, the show’s creator, said it was an honour to be a part of Segal’s legacy. McLendon-Covey and Giambrone both paid homage, and it’s apparent that the tribute will be meaningful for many of those who have worked with Segal for numerous seasons.

Back in April 2021, while addressing fans and the audience, the lead actress McLendon-Covey confirmed through a tweet that the sitcom will never recast Pops. Furthermore, the character’s absence will be addressed when the show returns for its ninth season. While there is not a lot of information on how exactly the showrunners will execute the remainder of the show following Segal’s death, ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 9 premiered on 22 September 2021.

And no, we would NEVER replace George in the role of Pops. If we get a season 9, we will address it then. #TheGoldbergs — Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendonco) April 6, 2021

What is your favourite episode of 'The Goldbergs'? How do you think 'The Goldbergs' pay tribute to George Segal?