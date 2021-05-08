‘Genius’ has been renewed for season 4! Here is everything you need to know about the popular American anthology series.

‘Genius’ is National Geographic’s critically acclaimed anthology series. Produced by National Geographic, Imagine Television, and Fox 21 Television, it premiered on 25th April 2017. The series focuses on real stories of some of the most brilliantly gifted innovators and their extraordinary achievements. It showcases their complex journey and their various personal and professional life struggles. Created by Suzan-Lori Parks, the first two seasons of ‘Genius’ focussed on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso. The new season centres around the personal and professional struggles of Aretha Franklin. The role is portrayed by Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning actress Cynthia Erivo.

Season 3 of ‘Genius’

Season 3 of the American TV series ‘Genius: Aretha’ premiered on 21st March on National Geographic at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will consist of eight episodes. The anthology series focuses on Aretha Franklin’s legendary and impactful musical career. She is considered one of the greatest singers in the past fifty years and the world’s best-selling musical artists of all time.

‘Genius’ is the first and only authorized scripted series on the life of Aretha Franklin. She never knew how to read music. Despite that, she learned how to play the piano by herself. ‘Genius’ focuses on how she grew up around many renowned singers that groomed her through her life. At the young age of twelve, Franklin began recording songs. She also accompanied her father on gospel tours. Aretha Franklin first sang solo when her mother passed away. She signed her first record deal at the age of eighteen with Columbia Records.

‘Genius’ Season 4: Release Date, Time & TV Channel

In 1979, she began a forty-year long friendship and alliance with Clive Davis. Together they created numerous hit songs. It also includes the best-selling song of Franklin’s career “I Knew You Were Waiting” with George Michael. Aretha Franklin has sold over 75 million records globally. She has won eighteen Grammy Awards and received forty-four nominations. Franklin has been recognized with the Grammy Legend Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and has five recordings in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

‘Genius’ also focuses on her relationship with her first husband and manager, Ted White (Malcolm Barrett). Aretha Franklin is also a prominent civil rights champion and has supported the NAACP, Special Olympics, Feeding America, The Rainforest Foundation, and the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes over the years.

Apart from Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin, season 3 of ‘Genius’ stars Courtney B. Vance as Aretha Franklin’s father, C.L. Franklin, David Cross as music producer Jerry Wexler, Aretha’s sisters Patrice Covington as Emma Franklin and Rebecca Naomi Jones as Carolyn Franklin. It also features Rachel, Omar J. Dorsey as James Cleveland, Marque Richardson as King Curtis, Steven Norfleet as Aretha’s older brother Cecil Franklin, Pauletta Washington as Aretha’s grandmother, Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Ruth Bowen, and Shaian Jordan as young Aretha.

Will there be a season 4 of ‘Genius’?

According to Deadline, ‘Genius’ Season 4 has been renewed and will focus on civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. The American television show will also shift from National Geographic to Disney plus exclusively. The news was confirmed by National Geographic Global TV Networks president Courtney Monroe during Disney’s Investor Day. Currently, the release date of season 4 of ‘Genius’ has not been shared.

Is ‘Genius’ on Netflix?

‘Genius’ is currently not on Netflix. Amazon Prime‘s basic subscription also does not offer ‘Genius’. But you can purchase the series on the platform to watch on-demand. If you are a Hulu user, you can watch the latest season 3 and the previous seasons of ‘Genius’. You can also purchase all the seasons of ‘Genius’ on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, Spectrum, and DirecTV. There is also an option of live streaming the series on FuboTV with a subscription. Disney plus features Hulu shows under its STAR brand in areas outside the US. The series will most probably be available on Disney plus later.

Tell us your thoughts on the new and upcoming season of ‘Genius’ in the comment section below!