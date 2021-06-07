A Genius Reboot Idea May Bring The Nanny Back

Fran Drescher, co-creator of the show, wants to bring back the cast of ‘The Nanny’ again since the show premiered on HBO Max.

If you have a bright memory, you might recall the entire cast of ‘The Nanny’ reuniting in the last pandemic of 2020 for a Zoom Show. Well, they recreated the original pilot of the show when it first premiered on the television in November 1993, and to say the zoom show was a hit would be a bit of an understatement.

“Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of ‘The Nanny’ for a virtual read of the pilot?” Drescher said in a statement.

Why did the series come to an end?

Fran Drescher has come up with a brilliant idea to reboot ‘The Nanny’ Season 7

WHY DID THE SERIES COME TO AN END?

According to sources, Fran’s tying the knot with her co-star Charles Shaughnessy in the show was responsible for the cancellation of the show about 2 decades earlier. The show had explored their constant sexual chemistry while keeping the audience in constant anticipation about the future of their relationship. But when they finally tied the knot, the audience lost interest, and eventually owing to low ratings, the creators decided to put an end to the show.

A REBOOT OF ‘THE NANNY’ IS IN CONVERSATION

Charles Shaughnessy reveals that Fran has a genius idea for the reboot of ‘The Nanny’.

Is a reboot of ‘The Nanny’ happening?

Since the much-loved comedy sitcom ‘The Nanny’ aired its last season on television about two decades ago, fans have been constantly curious if the extremely talented cast could reunite again. In an interview earlier in 2020, Fran had denied any rumours of a reboot of ‘The Nanny’ owing to her musical.

But her co-star Charles Shaughnessy, in an interview to Entertainment Weekly, recently said that she has a genius idea to bring back the cast of ‘The Nanny’ and a reunion is in talks. “We’ve talked about it, and she had an, I thought, genius idea”, Shaughnessy told Entertainment Tonight.

“I just thought, ‘This was very smart’. That’s all I’ll say“, he added.

“This is something that’s like, a really sweet gift to all of the fans around the world”, Drescher previously told ET. “Nobody is getting paid or anything. It’s just from our living rooms to yours.” He had also suggested that an entirely new cast might perform in the reboot. She had written the show inspired by her own experiences and was overwhelmed with joy looking at the response of the audience.

Now, whether the reboot happens or not is something we will have to wait to see. But till then, it’s given the fans a flicker of hope and a reason to revisit their favourite show.