TV & WEB

A Genius Reboot Idea May Bring The Nanny Back

Is a reboot of ‘The Nanny’ happening?
DKODING Studio
Shruti Jain

If you can't convince me about something, make me watch a movie or show about it. I now definitely believe half of the earth should be wiped off. A writer, a dancer, an entertainment buff but most prominently someone who loves researching about truth.

Previous Article
Rutherford Falls Season 2: Renewed Or Cancelled At Peacock?
No Newer Articles