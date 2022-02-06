Here’s Why Gemma Is The Real Villain In Sons Of Anarchy

If you’re a fan of the FX series ‘Sons of Anarchy’, then you know that there are no clear-cut heroes and villains. Every character has its own set of flaws, and it’s often difficult to determine who is truly good and who is evil. However, fans on Reddit pointed out that the real villain may be someone other than who we thought.

What is the line between right and wrong? There are no easy answers in ‘Sons of Anarchy’. The charming motorcycle gang lives with the uncertainty that makes every day a moral decision. The president of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’, Clay, was never interested in going into legitimate business for the club despite Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) desire. This often resulted in conflicts between the two.

Gemma Teller: What makes her the ultimate villain?

The brutal killing of a beloved character

Jax has faced many enemies, including Clay, a gang of White supremacists, and a sadistic FBI agent. However, the loyal fans of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ believe that there’s one character that topped all others in terms of being the most villainous.

Gemma Teller Morrow, played by Katey Sagal, is the glue that binds the club together. She fiercely protects the club and her family, which has earned her the nickname ‘Biker Queen’. Her love for Jax is her most distinctive feature, but it occasionally makes her go overboard. Many Reddit users believe she is terrible from the first episode and only gets worse as the series progresses.

u/NordWitcher says, “She (Gemma) was there from the beginning with the whole Wendy and Tara arc. She gave Wendy the loaded syringe, and then she wanted Wendy to get back with Jax cause she didn’t like Tara”. In the first season, Gemma tries to separate Wendy and her newborn Abel after she overdosed while being pregnant. She offers Wendy a needle full of drugs in the hopes of getting her to overdose.

What’s more unfortunate is that it works. Wendy overdoses due to her guilt for injuring her child, but somehow she survives. Gemma has no sense of empathy for her actions and continues to hurt others to gain something.

At the end of the first season, Gemma tries to manipulate Jax and Wendy to get back together to regain her power. However, at the end of season 6, Gemma commits her worst offence of all. She desires sole control over Jax, and Tara (Maggie Siff) is a danger to her position.

The brutal killing of a beloved character

Gemma’s final descent into madness completes when she kills Tara. Her belief that Tara would rat them out causes the biker queen to lose all sense of humanity and moral fibre in an instant as bloodlust takes over completely during their last moments together. The fans were left shell-shocked at the news of Gemma’s actions.

“I was done after that S6 ending”, posts u/NordWitcher. “I knew nothing after that would make up for it, and it didn’t. For me, the show ended with S6, and I just carried on to see where it went after that. I had this hollow feeling in my stomach after that finale where I was feeling sick for days.” The Reddit user says that their mental health is poor because all the favourite characters are dying or having their lives ruined.

Jax’s life is devastatingly changed by the death of his wife, Tara. He no longer has any attachment to what remains of himself or conscience, and in the final season, he reaches a point where there are no returns from this descent into darkness. Jax lost everything when the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ ended.

Do you agree that Gemma is the ultimate villain of 'Sons of Anarchy'? Or do you have someone else in mind?