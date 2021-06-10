Gangs of London Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And All The Latest News

Check out the latest follow-ups on ‘Gangs of London’ Season 2 by scrolling down.

24th June 2020 was a big day for the fans of ‘Gangs of London’ after Sky announced the second season, along with US broadcaster AMC.

‘Gangs of London’ Season 2 release date

‘Gangs of London’ Season 2 trailer update

‘Gangs of London’ Season 2 cast update

The news came as no surprise after the viewing figures depicted immense fan following. Around 2.23 million viewers saw it within the first 7 days of broadcast and the show became Sky Atlantic’s biggest ever original drama launch. The launch of ‘Gangs of London’ was even bigger than ‘Chernobyl‘ and ‘Save Me’.

Shows co-creator, Gareth Evans said that new episodes of ‘Gangs of London’ Season 2 will be out in 2022, but due to the ongoing pandemic situation, nothing specific can be said.

The team of GOL was astonished by the reaction to the series.

“It’s one of those things where we’ve still be in the throes of enjoying the response to it and enjoying the reaction to the first one”, Evans explained.

He added further, “That was the thing that blew my mind, it was seeing people staying up until 1 am watching online”.

Season 2 will premiere in 2022, but no hints have been given by the makers regarding the trailer. If you are looking for a clue as to when the trailer of ‘Gangs of London’ will release, we can provide you with one. If you remember, Sky launched the first-look teaser for ‘Gangs of London’ on 2nd March 2020, around seven weeks prior to launch. We can expect the makers to be following the same policy.

Gangs of London Season 2

To watch the trailer of the second season of 'Gangs of London' right here

Fans eagerly want to know the fate of Joe Cole as Sean Wallace on season 2. Sope Dirisu would return as Elliot Carter/Finch, Arta Dobroshi as Floriana, Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani, Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace, Paapa Essiedu as Alex Dumani and Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani, can be expected to return on ‘Gangs of London’ Season 2.

Narges Rashidi might return as Kurdish PKK militant Lale. Also, Asif Raza Mir is expected to return as Pakistani heroin kingpin Asif, taking revenge on Lale for murdering his politician son Nasir (Parth Thakerar). If you remember, she killed his son in response to Asif killing her entire staff and destroying her factory.

The finale of ‘Gangs of London’ Season 1 saw other Wallace children, drug addict Billy (played by Brian Vernel) and A&E doctor Jacqueline (played by Valene Kane), planning to flee the country. We can expect a storyline around them in season 2.

Even Colm Meaney, though dead in season 1, might continue to appear on the show as Finn Wallace by way of flashbacks.

Perhaps, season 2 will give us more of Tim McInnerny as Jacob and Amanda Drew as Ms Kane. They were introduced as the two representatives of Finn’s mysterious investors in the finale. The director of the series Xavier Gens previously told Den of Geek that he is looking for “a new, big antagonist” to surprise the audience in the second season.

Let us know if you want the latest updates on ‘Gangs of London’ by writing in the comments section below.