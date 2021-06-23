Is ‘Galavant’ finally being renewed after two seasons?

This musical fantasy series was easily able to capture the hearts of the audience and woo the critics with its quick-witted, unique, and well-portrayed storyline. Be it Timothy Omundson’s exceptional acting or Dan Fogelman’s direction, the two seasons of the show left most of us wanting more. Now it has been a few years since season 2 was released and fans have been demanding the renewal of the series. So will ‘Galavant’ return for season 3? Let’s find out.

WHAT IS THE PLOTLINE OF ‘GALVANT’?

An American musical fantasy-drama series, ‘Galavant’ is written and helmed by Dan Fogelman. The story revolves around Galavant, a handsome knight who wants to restore his lost reputation and win the love of his life by overthrowing the vicious king Richard, who has also abducted his soulmate, Madalena. With the help of Squire, Sid, and the lovely Princess Isabella, Galavant embarks on the journey to accomplish his mission. The series casts Joshua Sasse, Timothy Omundson, Vinnie Jones, Mallory Jansen, Karen David, and Luke Youngblood in the lead role.

WHY WAS ‘GALVANT’ CANCELLED?

Is ‘Galavant’ coming back for season 3? Here’s all you need to know

After winning hearts with two spectacular seasons on ABC, ‘Galavant’ said goodbye to all its fans. Due to a fall in its ratings, ABC decided to pull the show off. An insider told “Variety” that after the first season was released, the show’s ratings have been pretty much dead. Additionally, after Joshua Sasse bagged a role in CW’s pilot ‘No Tomorrow’, it was sort of predicted that this would further affect the popularity of the show. The news of the show being cancelled disappointed a lot of the fans as it was highly appreciated, not just in the US, but also in other parts of the world.

WILL ‘GALVANT’ COME BACK FOR SEASON 3?

Well, as of now, there is no official announcement about the possible renewal of the series for season 3. However, the show is again getting a lot of buzz, and if luck is in our favour, then maybe, Netflix will release season 3 of ‘Galavant’. Till the time we can hear from the producers, we can only keep our fingers crossed.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE FIRST TWO SEASONS OF ‘GALVANT’?

Unfortunately, both seasons would be leaving Netflix soon. However, the good news is that Disney plus might become the host of this ABC’s drama series. So if you haven’t already, then maybe this is the time to buy your Disney plus subscription.

Have you watched ‘Galavant’ yet? If yes, let us know your views in the comments below.