Is FX’s ‘Pose’ going to be renewed for a fourth season?

FX’s ‘Pose’ has become one of the milestones in American television over the past few years, since its premiere in 2018. In a recent interview, the series creators discussed the possibility of a fourth season. Can we expect some good news?

In the ongoing golden era of American television came ‘Pose’, which is as beautiful as the title suggests. The series, based in the 1980s, is set in New York City, on the African-Americans surviving in extreme poverty, crime-infested neighbourhoods, and among them, the LGBTQ people that faced the most adverse circumstances back then. Created by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, and Ryan Murphy the series opened in 2018 to extremely good reviews and ended up winning a Golden Globe award for its brilliant first season. Though the third season of the series was released in the first week of May 2021, surprisingly, there has been no information about the series renewal for a fourth season. Should we be worried, or should we wait for an official announcement? Let’s investigate.

As per the creators, season 3 happens to be the most crucial one among all the three seasons that has been aired so far. They added in an interview that the final season will be shorter than its predecessors, with only 7 episodes to be aired. It also tells the stories closest to the creators’ hearts, the stories they shared with each other before the series even materialized.

During a virtual discussion for the show recently, the creators said that the audience will see the season finale and they’ll get to know what the writers had in mind even before they sat down to write the series. They added that every story has three acts and it was the same in the case of ‘Pose’. The first season was the first act, the second season the second act, and the final season will be the final act of the story they created. Thus, they very clearly indicate that there will be no more seasons after the third one is done.

IS ‘POSE’ SEASON 4 GETTING CANCELLED?

Is FX’s ‘Pose’ going to be renewed for a fourth season?

Yes, sadly enough, it seems like it. Although there has been no confirmation by the FX regarding the fate of the show, it clearly seems like the series might be ending very soon. But should we be this quick to jump to conclusions? There have been times before when the creators have shocked the fans with the surprise announcement of renewal after previously discarding the possibility. So, all hope’s not lost, until, well, it is actually lost.

SERIES CREATORS TALKED ABOUT THE FATE OF ‘POSE’ SEASON 4

The creators also spilt some beans for the final season and told the fans what was there in the store for them. The main characters will finally get what they had already desired in the first season. Blanca will get a job fighting for the rights of HIV patients, while Angel and Papi will finally take some big steps in their relationship. It means that the fans will get to see some major developments in the lives of other key characters such as Stan Bowers, Patty Bowes, and Matt Bromley.

One of the creators, Steven Canals, noted that it wasn’t like there was no chance at all for the fourth season of ‘Pose’ to exist. They had nurtured and loved these characters themselves and the writers’ room had many such talks about whether to give these characters more space to breathe. The discussion involved renewing the series for a fourth season. But, he added, that every discussion led to only one conclusion, that season 3 must be the final one.

Now, we all hate when our favourite series’ turn stale very quickly after they overstay their welcome. And there is nothing more frustrating than seeing your favourite series’ turning into a shell of its former shelf. Canals reflected the same sentiment over the interview and said that as a television lover, it saddened him multiple times to see his favourite series turning into just fillers.

So, in a way, the creators are probably quite certain about not letting ‘Pose’ have a fourth season. But again, as Andy Dufresne said to Red in that letter in ‘The Shawshank Redemption’- ‘Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things’.

Tell us in the comments if you have seen ‘Pose’ and let us know who is your favourite character from this vast ensemble.