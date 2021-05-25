Friends Reunion: Brad Pitt Is The Secret Surprise HBO Max Is Hiding From Fans

Brad Pitt’s cameo on ‘Friends’ was one of the most memorable episodes. So, will he be a part of the ‘Friends’ Reunion? Keep reading to find out.

Several celebrities appeared on ‘Friends’ over the course of the show’s decade-long run, with Brad Pitt providing one of the most memorable cameos. Pitt was already a major movie star before his 2001 appearance on ‘Friends’, with dozens of films under his belt, including ‘Thelma & Louise’, ‘Interview with the Vampire’, ‘Legends of the Fall’, and ‘Fight Club’.

Highlights —

A planned cameo by Brad Pitt in a ‘Friends’ Reunion?

So, is Brad Pitt a part of ‘Friends’ Reunion?

Brad Pitt is the secret surprise HBO max is hiding for ‘Friends’ Reunion

A planned cameo by Brad Pitt in a ‘Friends’ Reunion?

According to New Idea, a planned cameo by Brad Pitt in a ‘Friends’ Reunion special nearly sunk the entire project. The actor’s attendance is said to have sparked a stir among the cast and crew, who believe Pitt and Aniston’s romantic past will overshadow the reunion.

“When the list of cameo appearances came out, Brad’s name was the ‘big surprise guest’ and there’s no doubt it will get a lot of attention for the show” a well-placed person reveals.

Of course, no mention is made of where this nefarious insider obtained this information from.

Picture this:



The year is 2002, it’s Thursday night, and you rush home to catch the latest episode of Friends. Now get ready for it to happen all over again. Friends: The Reunion is streaming May 27 on HBO Max. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/1ZrHq4HxSM — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 19, 2021

Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry are said to have discussed the matter, while Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were concerned that the whole Aniston-Pitt drama would overshadow everything.

Related: Everything You Need To Know About FRIENDS Reunion

Brad Pitt made a guest appearance in a 2001 episode during his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. The couple divorced in 2005, but the tabloids continue to associate them. Despite both celebs and their agents denying it, tabloid outlets have been claiming since Pitt’s separation with Angelina Jolie in 2016 that Aniston is giving Pitt a shoulder to weep on and that they had truly restarted their romance.

Video Credits: Favorite Videos

So, is Brad Pitt a part of ‘Friends’ Reunion?

First and foremost, by referring to this Reunion as a ‘Friends’ episode, this tabloid, among others, is spreading false information. Pitt’s name hasn’t even been mentioned by any credible site, and it’s more of a conversation and interview with the cast.

Even if he did show up, it wouldn’t be enough to cause such a disturbance that the show would be cancelled. And even if the reunion’s producers believed it would, they probably wouldn’t include Pitt because he wasn’t a key part of the cast in any case. This is essentially New Idea’s method of rehashing the previous couple’s iconic musings.

THEY ARE GIVING US SO MUCH 😭 #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/ukNhz1SaZZ — hbomaxPOP | originals (@HBOMaxPop) May 19, 2021

Because Pitt and Aniston are one of Hollywood’s most beloved and shipped couples, tabloids seize any opportunity to dredge up the Pitt and Aniston drama, even if it doesn’t exist. These phoney outlets claim the two are reuniting and rekindling a romantic relationship whenever there is even a.001 percent chance they will be in the same vicinity.

In 2019, Gossip Cop exposed a hoax storey claiming that Pitt and Aniston planned to publicly announce their reunion at the 2020 Golden Globes. Heat then claimed a few months later that the two were planning a post-Oscars vacation after renewing their love for each other. NW attempted to claim Jolie could hardly stand without collapsing because she was so upset about the two getting back together, when, in fact, they’ve obviously never gotten back together.

How desperate are you to see the cameo back in action? Let us know in the comments below.