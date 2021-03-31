‘Friday Night Dinner’ Season 7 might return to Netflix sooner than you think!

Season 6 of Channel 4 show ‘Friday Night Dinner’, which dropped last year in March, already has fans obsessing over the idea of season 7. But is Channel 4 planning to serve another season of the popular sitcom? Here’s everything you need to know about the future of the series.

The much-talked-about comedy series originally aired on Channel 4 in 2011. The show revolves around the Goodman family and their crazy and hilarious antics during their Friday night dinners.

Was season 6 the end or will ‘Friday Night Dinner’ return with season 7?

When will season 7 release?

The potential cast for season 7

While some of the stars of the popular show have hinted that this might be the last leg of the cringe-tastic Goodman family, viewers are hoping they are wrong.

Actor Simon Bird, who stars as Adam, spoke to NME about the show’s future, hinting toward its potential end.

He said:

“We think this is probably the end of the show.”

Was season 6 the end or will it return with season 7?

“Every series it feels more like ‘OK, we’re ready to say goodbye to these characters – we’re really proud of it but we’re ready and happy to move on.’ But who knows”, he continued.

After his comments gave fuel to the fire of rumours going around season 6 being the end of the cult-comedy series, creator Robert Popper stepped in and refuted the speculations. Popper, in an interview with “The Radio Times”, revealed that he has no plans of ending the series anytime soon.

So it seems like, the Goodman family is here to stay.

‘Friday Night Dinner’ has normally dropped a new batch of six episodes every two years especially in summers.

If a seventh series is in the pipeline, then, we can expect the Goodmans to visit us in spring/summer 2022. However, given the current constraints around filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production of the next season could be delayed.

The potential cast for season 7

If the show wants to maintain its TV ratings and audience demographic, we can hope that the next season will feature all the beloved lead actors in their roles.

The main cast that is likely to make a comeback to including Tamsin Greig starring as mom Jacqueline “Jackie” Goodman, Paul Ritter who plays dad Martin Goodman, Simon Bird as an older son Adam Goodman and Tom Rosenthal who plays younger son Jonathan “Jonny” Goodman.

In addition, other favourite characters like Mark Heap who plays Jim Bell, Goodmans’ strange neighbour who regularly makes an appearance can also be expected to return in season 7.

What might happen in the next season?

Robert Popper has revealed that he plans to write more stories around the Goodman family.

In an interaction with the media ahead of the release of season 6, Popper revealed what inspired him to continue with the series.

Popper said that he wanted to do a show about a family that brings back the memories of childhood again.

“I think it’s the intensity of the family which has quite a Jewish theme. When you write about a family people can relate to them straight away.”

Season 6 introduced viewers to a few characters without much background like the ‘horrible grandma’ who attended Martin’s birthday party.

Fans can hope to get to know them better in series seven.

It goes without saying that season 7 is likely to bring more hilarious and cringe-worthy family moments as the boys introduce their girlfriends to the family.

Do you think the show should return with another season? Let us know what you think in the comments box below.