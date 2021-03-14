‘Friday Night Dinner’: Here’s everything you need to know about season 7

Will ‘Friday Night Dinner’ return for season 7, after 6 consecutive hits? Let’s find out

After entertaining the audience for 6 straight seasons on Channel 4, with its eccentric storyline and hilarious dialogues, the fans have been quite eager to know whether or not they will get to see more of the Goodman family. Well, just like you all, we have been pretty restless as well. So, putting an end to the suspense, let us move ahead to find out everything about Friday Night Dinner season 7.

What is the plotline of ‘Friday Night Dinner’?

‘Friday Night Dinner’ is aBritish comedy sitcom and is helmed by Robert Popper. The show features Paul Ritter, Simon Bird, Tom Rosenthal, and Mark Heap in the lead role. The story revolves around a Jewish middle-class family, Goodman, who meet one another for regular Friday night dinner. However, just like every other normal family, despite all the efforts, the dinner always turns into havoc.

How did season 6 of ‘Friday Night Dinner’ end?

You will be pleased to know that the end of ‘Friday Night Dinner’ was both satisfactory and heart-warming. Adam and Jonny, finally make their family meet their partners. To share this special moment, the entire family came back together. And, not to forget, Adam and Jonny embarked on the journey of starting a family of their own.

Can we expect season 7 of ‘Friday Night Dinner’?

Well, there has been no official announcement from the creators of the show about the production of season 7. But don’t lose hope just yet because actor Simon Bird, who portrays the character of Adam, in a conversation with “NME”, spoke about the idea of season 7 on the tables. He said,

“We think this is probably the end of the show. Every series it feels more like ‘Okay, we’re ready to say goodbye to these characters – we’re really proud of it but we’re ready and happy to move on’, but who knows?”

Not just Simon, writer and producer Robert Popper also, in an interview with “Radio Times”, put forth the idea of the possible chance of another season. He said that we never really know about the reality of creating a TV show until we see it happening. He further spoke about how pleased he is with the success of the show. Moreover, he didn’t blatantly refuse the idea of another season and said that it is always up to him whether he wants one more season or not.

If there will be a season 7, when can we expect for it to release?

We can’t really predict when season 7 of ‘Friday Night Dinner’ will go on air as there is no news about the filming starting just yet. Also, not to forget that due to the pandemic, the production has been put on hold for many other TV shows. Keeping all this in mind, if there will be a season 7, we think it will release in 2022- 2023.

Do you want to see more of Adam and Jonny and their family lives? Let us know in the comments below.