‘FOUNDATION’ SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE, PLOT, CAST, AND MORE

‘Foundation’ premiered on Apple TV+ in September 2021, to worldwide success. As the final episode ended on cliffhangers, the fans awaited the second season. Read further to find out everything we know about ‘Foundation’ Season 2.

‘Foundation’ happens to be one of the most original science fiction series’ to have come out in the last few years. Based on the short stories of famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov, the plot of the series takes place in an Intergalactic Empire in the distant future and focuses on a group of exiles that take the charge to safeguard the Empire. Focusing on the future history element of fiction, the first season of ‘Foundation’ was highly unpredictable, had some great visuals and some amazing storylines. Obviously, Asimov wrote some of the most pathbreaking science fiction of all times, the show’s writers only did fair justice to those stories. As expected, the series touched upon quite a few different stories and ended in two major cliffhangers. Hence, the second season of ‘Foundation’ is hugely awaited. So, is the second season happening?

‘Foundation’ series Apple TV+

‘Foundation’ Season 2 release

Premiering in September 2021 on Apple TV+, ‘Foundation’ was an immediate success. It was hailed for its grandiose, craft and performances by all the leading and supporting cast members. Most of all, the plot-driven story had the fans worldwide hooked to the series. As for the two major cliffhangers, and the fans’ worry that the series might leave them hanging as there was a possibility of Apple pulling the plug, there’s good news. The good news is that ‘Foundation’ Season 2 has already been greenlit by the producers. It was announced last year in October itself that season 2 of ‘Foundation’ is going to happen. However, the release date hasn’t been fixed yet, but it looks like the fans might have to wait until at least the end of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023 to witness the grand sci-fi yet again.

‘FOUNDATION’ SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE, PLOT, CAST, AND MORE

As for the plot of season 2, the cliffhangers can be addressed in the first few episodes themselves. The plot points about the Cleons’ indulgence into corruption and Salvor Hardin finally meeting her biological mother is going to be the highlight of the first episode it seems. It can also be said with utmost certainty that the second season will take place 138 years later. However, fans need not worry. The show has enough ways, cloning, computer simulation etc, to ensure that most of the cast members from the first season will very well make it 138 years later into the future. Also, if season 1 is viewed with intrigue and care, it established that even if a character perishes, they can very well make an entry later.

Foundation’ series Apple TV+ cast

As for the cast, it is almost confirmed that Lee Pace as the Cleons, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick and Jared Harris as Hari Seldon will definitely return to reprise their roles. There will surely be new cast members and some new adventures.

The production on season 2 of ‘Foundation’ has already begun. Hopefully, we would see a trailer and a release date announcement soon. ‘Foundation’ Season 1 can be streamed on Apple TV+.

Tell us in the comments what aspect of ‘Foundation’ did you like the most. Also, tell us your predictions about the second season.

FAQ on ‘Foundation’

Where can I view ‘Foundation’?

You can watch ‘Foundation’ exclusively on Apple TV+.

Is ‘Foundation’ based on a real story?

‘Foundation’ is adapted from a series of science fiction novels written by Isaac Asimov.

Is ‘Foundation’ series based on the book?

Yes, it is based on the ‘Foundation’ series of books by Isaac Asimov.