For All Mankind Season 3 To Come With More Sci-fi Drama – Release Date Update

The space-race drama filled with fiction and reality promises a more sci-fi infused battle of space on ‘For All Mankind’ Season 3.

‘For All Mankind’ Season 2 recently hit the premium streaming platform Apple TV + on Feb 19 and instantly became a hit among the viewers. Unaffected by the massive positive response, the creators and cast of the space race drama are already focused on season 3, the shooting for which started in March.

Highlights —

NASA Perseverance Mission excites the crew of ‘For All Mankind’

The cast hints less history and more sci-fi drama on ‘For All Mankind’ Season 3

Release date of ‘For All Mankind’ Season 3

NASA Perseverance Mission excites the crew of ‘For All Mankind’

The creators’ trio of Ron D. Moore, Ben Nedivim and Matt Wolpert, spoke on Apple TV+ virtual winter press event and told the reporters that the historic Perseverance Mars touchdown has made the whole team of ‘For All Mankind’ very curious. One of the reasons for this level of curiosity is because they weave such real-life incidents in their alternate history space exploration drama of the inverted U.S./Soviet Union space race.

‘For All Mankind’ team announces more sci-fi drama in season 3 – Official release date update

D Moore, impressed with NASA, said that the Perseverance mission is an achievement for NASA and all of mankind. He added that the exploration of Mars is definitely something that they talk about in the writers’ room. As they are getting into the third season, the recent space mission is definitely a part and parcel of their ongoing conversation.

Depicting the times of peak Cold War era, season 2 of ‘For All Mankind’ takes place in the ’80s.

The cast hints at less history and more sci-fi drama on ‘For All Mankind’ Season 3

Krys Marshall, who plays astronaut Danielle Poole, hinting at more sci-fi oriented drama said that the audiences will continue to see both subtle and more overt departures from real history across the cultural, social and political spectrum when they tune in to watch the third season of ‘For All Mankind’.

She added that the Apple+ series succeeds in engaging audiences in reality. According to her, it’s super cool that throughout season 2, the world has changed, but the real deep issues still persist. They still live in this world where, culturally, there are hills that mankind still has to climb.

Video Credits: BUILD Series

Related: Here’s Why BBC Will Not Renew Luther For Season 6, Despite Huge Ratings

Margo (played by Wrenn Schmidt) handles microscopic observations of her actions just because she’s a woman and is in this position of power. Danielle, on the other hand, is constantly examined in everything she does with a fine-tooth comb because she’s a Black woman.

Marshall loves to see these human elements, about what the world that we live in is like. She particularly loves the way ‘For All Mankind’ plays with a mixture of alternating history, but then also sees life just as it really is.

All of the writers mentioned that season 3 of ‘For All Mankind’ will move further away from real history. The series continues to skip ahead a decade every season with its storytelling and the actions taken by the U.S. and the USSR in season 2 will create a bigger narrative chasm between reality and fiction.

Joel Kinnaman (plays Edward Baldwin), gets more excited as the writers explore more as the show moves into season 3.

He mentioned, “I feel like the deeper into the seasons we go, we start to tread into more sci-fi territory in some ways”.

‘For All Mankind’ Season 3 was renewed two months before season 2 was set to premiere on Apple TV+. The alternate history drama on space race by Ronald D. Moore and Sony Pictures Television has already begun production on the new season from March 2021.

Video Credits: FEEL REEL

No official announcement has been made regarding the release date of season 3, but we can expect that the third season of ‘For All Mankind’ will roll out by the end of the year or by early 2022.

Let us know if the news of the filming of ‘For All Mankind’ Season 3 excites you. Share your views about the space race drama in the comments box below.