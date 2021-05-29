Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Fleabag Season 2 Was Never Going To Happen

Phoebe Waller Bridge, has earned the reputation of one of the writers to look out for after her much acclaimed role and writing in Fleabag. She is an actress, writer, a stand up comedian and the list continues. Although the audience couldn’t get enough of her chemistry with Andrew Scott, she reveals that the second season wasn’t almost gonna happen. Imagine being deprived of that !

Highlights —

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the creator and writer of the hit series Fleabag

Phoebe, who plays Fleabag wanted to end the series by the end of Season 1.

Andrew Scott, who plays the Hot Priest was the only reason Fleabag came back

Phoebe and her journey with Fleabag

Video Credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

How many of you were completely taken aback by the chemistry between Andrew Scott, the hot priest, and Fleabag, the protagonist of the show? Well, Fleabag has raised the stakes when it comes to writing for it has revolutionized the way people look at comic drama shows. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Fleabag on the show and is the showrunner of the show as well, adapted it from a play and transformed it into a series. Whether it’s the heart whelming relationship between Fleabag and her sister, Fleabag’s dark humor, or the impeccable acting skills displayed by Andrew Scott, Fleabag has its all. The show started as Phoebe constantly communicating with her audience and taking them with their journey ended. Season 1 ended with her realization of sex doing her no good and eventually redeeming her character in a way.

Phoebe had her doubts with the Second Season of Fleabag

Phoebe had her doubts with the Second Season of Fleabag

Related: Life Lessons From Fleabag: Scroll Down For The 10 Most Relatable Quotes From The Show

Phoebe, had revealed in a recent interview that to protect her artistic integrity she was in no mood to come back for another season? No more Andrew Scott? What? The audience would have missed out on so much. So what changed her mind? Why did the audience eventually end up seeing the sizzling chemistry between Fleabag and the Hot Priest? Well, according to Phoebe, the epiphany came when she realized she could introduce a character that could see her true self, her interaction with the audience. “It opened the door wide open again” sad Phoebe in one of her interviews. But the establishment of a character wasn’t enough to convince Phoebe to come back to television again. She had Andrew Scott, the hot priest especially in mind while drafting this character. And if Andrew Scott would have declined the role, Season 1 would have been her last. But thankfully, Andrew Scott and Phoebe who had earlier worked in plays together happily accepted the offer. Hence, we had legendary on-screen chemistry and a story coming into action.

Upcoming Projects, James Bond and much more…….

Video Credits: SmashCut!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge had originally wanted to convert Fleabag into a 10-minute comic script for a stand-up. But then she gradually became way too interested in the script to convert it into a show. It is interesting to note here that Phoebe has also written a couple of shows like Killing Eve and Crashing before setting her heart to Fleabag and both of them are diamonds in their way. Most of these shows have been set generally ahead of their time with a subtle sense of humor which makes them very enjoyable. She is surely becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest threats. Her show Run was scheduled to air on HBO in the year 2020 but could not due to the pandemic. Currently, she is also one of the screenwriters for the latest Bond movie ready to hit the theatres in the year 2021. Considering her talent, Phoebe is sure to surprise the audience concerning their favorite Bond character with her wit and vision.