These Findings From Ozark Final Season Will Blow Your Mind

The hit Netflix original series ‘Ozark’ is returning for the final time! Here are all the ‘Ozark’ final season details that you should know!

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, ‘Ozark‘ released back on 21st July 2017. It followed Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) getting into trouble with a Mexican cartel. Due to which he had to relocate his family to Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks region to build up a considerably larger money-laundering operation. It soon became one of the biggest crime shows on Netflix. In April 2020, ‘Ozark’ was ranked as the most-watched show of all time. Till now, over thirty million people have streamed the third season. Netflix’s hit crime drama has also managed to receive over thirty-two Emmy nominations.

On 30th June 2020, Netflix confirmed that ‘Ozark’ would be back for the final fourth season. ‘Ozark’ was renewed just a few months after the release of season 3. The fourth season will release into two parts. Each part will consist of seven episodes.

Showrunner Chris Mundy released a statement expressing that they are so happy that Netflix recognised the importance of giving ‘Ozark’ more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. He further added that it has been an adventure for all of them – both on-screen and off. So, they are thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.

Last year Mundy had shared that they had initially planned to have five seasons of ‘Ozark’. The two-part finale would be enough to finish the story of the Byrdes. The official release date of season 4 of ‘Ozark’ has not been released yet. But we do know that the production began in November. It took around a year for a new season to release on Netflix. Hence, we can expect the first part to come out in October or November of this year. If it happens, expect the second part to release in the early fall of 2022. The pandemic could also delay season 4 of ‘Ozark’ until next year.

Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season.

‘OZARK’ SEASON 4 PLOT DETAILS

In the third season of ‘Ozark’, we saw Helen get shot dead by cartel leader Omar Navarro. After killing her, Navarro uttered: “This is a beginning”. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Chris Mundy shared what Navarro meant by the beginning. He explained:

“Marty kind of said it in the speech that he gives to try and get Wendy out of bed, which is that we have to burrow all the way into the centre of this thing. To us, it is that you are a vital part of this enterprise now, and you are completely on his radar. To the point where he is commingling his or someone else’s blood with yours, you are sharing in that. And so, for better or worse, you are completely in this game. Now it is yours to see if you have another play left in you.”

Mundy also explained the reason why Navarro killed Helen and not Marty or Wendy. They were able to do so because they got the casino up and running. Not only that, but they also claimed to be backed by the FBI and could shift the power of the government to their side, which no one else could do. To prove their loyalty to Navarro and the operation, Wendy got her brother killed after being a liability to their life and business.

For the third season, Ruth Langmore began a relationship with Wendy’s brother Ben. But after his death, she chose to quit her job. Ruth then finds a new partnership with Darlene Snell, who develops a relationship with Wyatt. In the end, Mundy added that it would be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else.

The focus of ‘Ozark’ Season 4 will be on if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?

WHO WILL JOIN THE NEW SEASON?

Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Season 4 will see the return of Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora. According to Deadline, Felix Solis as Navarro and Damian Young as Jim will be part of the upcoming season. New cast members such as Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk and Veronica Falcón will also be part of ‘Ozark’ Season 4.