The Final Season Of Van Helsing Is All Set To Premiere

Created by Neil LaBute, ‘Van Helsing’ is a post-apocalyptic supernatural show that is based on Zenescope Entertainment’s graphic novel series Helsing. The show is popular for breaking gender stereotypes by having a female Van Helsing as the protagonist. Shot primarily in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the series began with a commercial-free advance preview of the pilot aired on July 31, 2016, on Syfy ahead of its September 23, 2016 premiere. Over the years, the series has amassed a loyal fanbase with its stellar cinematography, special effects, and talented cast. It has also received generally positive reviews from critics who were impressed with the series’ unconventional and intriguing take on the age-old tale of vampires versus vampire hunters. In December 2019, the series was renewed for a final season which is now all set to premiere on April 16, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Highlights —

‘Van Helsing’: All hail humanity’s last hope, Vanessa!

Season 5: What’s to come?

Release date confirmation and other details

‘Van Helsing’: All hail humanity’s last hope, Vanessa!

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, ‘Van Helsing’ revolves around Vanessa (Kelly Overton), a descendent of Abraham Van Helsing, a famous vampire hunter. She wakes up from a coma after her supposed death in a world 3 years after a Yellowstone Caldera eruption that covered the world in ashes. This catastrophic calamity prevents sunlight from reaching the planet, thus, making it possible for vampires to rule over human beings. Vanessa becomes humanity’s last hope because of her blood that has the power to transform a vampire into a human. This makes her a target in the vampire community. Axel Miller (Jonathan Scarfe), a former Marine, is tasked with her protection. As the series progresses, Vanessa sets out to fight against some of the most powerful vampires existing in the world.

Related: The Mystery Of Dream Door’s Pretzel Jack Finally Solved On Channel Zero

The final season of ‘Van Helsing’ has received a premiere date

The popular show also features a stellar cast consisting of Christopher Heyerdahl, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro, Aleks Paunovic, Neal McDonough, and Nicole Munoz.

The series is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Season 5: What’s to come?

The finale of season 4 showed the showdown with Dracula (Tricia Helfer). Col. Nicholson is killed and Jack succumbs to the influence of Dracula. The last scene shows that in the present Dracula proceeds to kill the President, take her form, and free the Oracle. Ivory and Violet try to stop her only to be gunned down by soldiers. The closing scene shows Jack alive but locked in a coffin.

The official synopsis of the final season reads, “In the fifth and final season of Van Helsing, Vanessa, Violet, and Jack will risk everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One, once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One. Who will win the battle between light and dark?”

Related: Now We Know The Untold Truth About Why Channel Zero Was Cancelled

The series is all set to release on Syfy on April 16, 2021. The upcoming season will be the final one for the horror action series. This news comes as a bittersweet one for fans who are super excited to see how their favourite show would end but are also sad to bid adieu to the beloved characters.

‘Van Helsing’ is known for its star-studded cast. It added actors Tricia Helfer, Richard Harmon, The Big Show, Nicole Munoz, and Keeya King to its acting line-up in season 4. The upcoming season will be additionally featuring Kim Coates, Ali Liebert, and Steve Bacic.

Entering our last week on #VanHelsing I must say thank-you to a group seldom thought about at season/series wrap. Family. Partners, kids, friends… all endure a lot of stress, separation and extra work supporting cast/crew through long hours & days. YOU make the dream possible. — Jonathan Lloyd Walker (@J_L_Walker) September 10, 2020

The final season will have Jonathan Lloyd Walker continue to serve as the showrunner after having taken over from Neil Labute in season 4. Walker took to Twitter to express his gratitude to all those who have supported the show over the years. Channel executives have put their fans at ease by previously having said that they have completed the series on its own terms and give fans the conclusion they truly deserve.

Are you excited to watch the final season of ‘Van Helsing’? What do you think will be the best way to end the show? Tell us in the comments.