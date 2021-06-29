Feel Good Season 3: Renewal Status And Release Date Update

Is ‘Feel Good’ coming back with season 3? Let’s find out.

There are only a few shows that truly evoke the emotions buried inside of us and ‘Feel Good’ is one such show on Netflix. At one point in time, you would be caught up in all the emotional drama and, on the other, you wouldn’t be able to control yourself from laughing out loud. The stirring storyline and the outstanding performances of the cast make this TV show on top of our favourite list. Now with the end of season 2, fans have been wondering whether Netflix will renew it for another season. If you want to know the same, then keep scrolling to find out more.

THE PLOTLINE OF ‘FEEL GOOD’

A British comedy-drama series, ‘Feel Good’ is helmed by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson. With Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, and Lisa Kudrow in the lead, the story revolves around the love angle between Mae and George in contemporary Manchester. Once at a comedy club, Mae (a Canadian comedian) stumbles upon George (a middle-class English woman).

They both decide to date one another and that’s when George discovers that Mae is a drug addict. Upon finding out, Mae convinces George to attend a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, where she makes a new friend, Maggie. As the story develops, the relationship between Mae and George grows stronger. However, soon frustration takes over Mae after George finds it hard to tell about her relationship with her family.

WILL THERE BE ‘FEEL GOOD’ SEASON 3?

‘Feel Good’ Season 3: Is the Netflix series renewed or cancelled?

Unfortunately, it was already declared before that season 2 will be the end of the ‘Feel Good’ series, so keeping that in mind, chances of the series being renewed are very few. In a conversation with “BT Tv”, Mae Martin said,

“It is a great fancy. But virtually, will never need to annoy what we have tendered I suppose. It does prompt me to write another TV drama and cast Charlotte Ritchie in it”.

MAE MARTIN ON COMPLETION OF SEASON 1 AND 2

In an interview with “Collider”, Mae Martin opened up about filming both seasons. She said,

“‘I’m really glad that we were able to do the second season and leave all the characters in a pretty good place. Although I don’t think it’s tied up really neatly with a bow, I think it’s still open to interpretation at the end. Yeah, I feel really grateful that we have told the story to its conclusion, and it’s really satisfying”.

“Well, my co-writer Joe is very principled and we don’t want to mess with what we’ve done. I would do a sci-fi movie with these characters or a special episode, put them in a murder mystery or something just because I love the characters, but no, I think we’ve got to leave it”. She further spoke about her plan on season 3

Do you think there should be season 3 of ‘Feel Good’? Let us know your views in the comments below.