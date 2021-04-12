‘Fear the Walking Dead’ to end with upcoming season 7

AMC’s horror series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ is all set to conclude with its upcoming seventh season. Read on to know all the details.

Created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ is a post-apocalyptic horror drama television series that serves as a sequel to AMC’s super-successful ongoing zombie series ‘The Walking Dead’. The show released in 2015 to favourable responses from audiences everywhere and has, over the years, earned widespread critical acclaim, making it a hit for AMC. Erickson was the showrunner for ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ during the first three seasons, but the reigns have been taken over by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg now. Season 6 premiered to a positive response on October 11, 2020, despite its switch to the anthology format. It will now return with Part B on April 11, 2021. After renewing the popular show for a season 7 on December 3, 2020, AMC has now revealed that the upcoming season will be the penultimate one.

The initial three seasons of the series are a prequel to ‘The Walking Dead’ and revolve around a blended family that encounters the attack of the zombies and starts gearing up to fight against them. The ensuing seasons of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ run simultaneously with the original show.

At first set in LA, and later in Mexico, the show follows a troubled, blended family having a school counsellor Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), her life partner, a school teacher, Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis), her strong-willed daughter Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), her boy Nick (Frank Dillane) who is a recuperating substance addict and Travis’ problematic son from his previous marriage, Chris (Lorenzo James Henrie). As the zombie apocalypse begins, the family is joined by numerous others for survival as the world around them is crumbling. They begin mastering new abilities and building a strong mentality to defeat their dire circumstances. With the incipience of season 4, the show starts focusing on ‘The Walking Dead’ character Morgan Jones (Lennie James).

The ongoing season 6 of the show has made quite a few changes to the format of the series including some exceptionally thrilling time jumps that have kept the viewers hooked. Identical to its predecessor, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ has also become widely popular amongst people, which is why the news of it concluding has left fans heartbroken.

Just before the making of season 6 was halted because of COVID-19, showrunner Chambliss disclosed that they had finished writing the script for it. The new season follows Morgan, who is left for dead by Virginia (Colby Minifie). It shows individuals from Morgan’s group being isolated by Virginia and her Pioneers and now living in different places. Season 6 is the first with an anthology format. The mid-season finale saw the death of Ed, Alison becoming acquainted with the fact that Morgan struck the convoy, Strand declining to leave with Morgan, and Virginia driving Strand to a pregnant Grace and revealing to him that she needs him to bring back all those people she took Humbug’s Gulch.

Season 6 Part B is scheduled to premiere on April 11, 2021. The terrific news has raised the fervour amongst fans who are eagerly waiting to know where the story is headed. Colman Domingo, who plays Victor Strand has revealed that Part B will surely surpass all expectations saying, “I think that you can expect … The show this season is in an anthology form. I think that really serves our characters, and it serves the storytelling, and you get to go deeper and bigger with our characters in the story, Already, in the first seven [episodes], we have knocked it out the park, and it’s actually been said that it’s one of our best seasons ever”.

Season 7 will mark the end of the show

#FearTWD has been officially renewed for Season 7! pic.twitter.com/sGDpLLuQQ3 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 3, 2020

The makers of the show and AMC have now revealed that the show will bid adieu to the audiences with its seventh season. ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ was renewed for a seventh instalment in December 2020 and will be ending most likely in 2022. The news has been bittersweet for fans who are sad that the show is ending but are excited about getting to see the story reach its conclusion in the upcoming season.