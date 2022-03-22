Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2: Release Date And Cast Update

One of the most highly awaited Netflix originals is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’. The series debuted on Netflix in January 2021 and opened to mixed reviews. Based on an animated Nickelodeon series titled ‘Winx Club’, the live-action series had its six episodes long first season over time, gaining a steady fan following. There were rumours that the streaming giant would drop its second season in January 2022. Since we are long past January, there is still hope of an official release date announcement. We have gathered all the details available about ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ season 2.

Highlights —

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ 2 is coming this year

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ release details

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ 2 is coming this year

The teen drama fantasy series follows Bloom, a fairy who is currently enrolled at Alfea, a magical boarding school. She meets a few other fairies and learns more about her ancestors. Meanwhile, the gloomy world of Alfea has gotten threatened by the Burned Ones, who are hell-bent on destroying it. As a result, the series is a faithful adaptation of its animated version, which aired between 2004 and 2009.

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ 2 is coming this year

More From DKODING: Fate: The Winx Saga Is An Unnecessary But Compelling Series

The second season was set to finish filming in November 2021. Given the comparatively small number of episodes involved, fans anticipated that post-production would take no more than a few months. However, as it turns out, the second season may take a few more months to complete. According to the most recent estimates, season 2 of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is expected to premiere in mid-2022.

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ release details

However, there is one more problem with that. The new season of ‘Stranger Things’ is also arriving around the May-June window. With such a beast in the pipeline at the time, Netflix may not want to risk ‘Fate’ getting lost in the mayhem ‘Stranger Things’ is going to cause. So, it comes as sad news for the fans of ‘The Winx Saga’ that the release date of the second season can be pushed further down the year.

More From DKODING: What’s Stopping The Renewal Of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2?

Video Credits: Next Season

Talking about the cast, Netflix hasn’t officially revealed the new additions to the cast. However, all of the main characters from the first season will almost certainly return. Abigail Cowen will reprise her role as Bloom, while Danny Griffin, Hannah Westhuysen, Elisha Applebaum, and other supporting actors will also return.

FAQ’s

1 /3

Q. Is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ cancelled?

A. No, the series is officially returning for a second season.

2 /3

Q. Is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ worth watching?

Video Credits: ModernGurlz

A. If you are into the magical fairytales and the world of Harry Potter, then this series won’t disappoint you.

3 /3

Q. Is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ for adults?

A. Yes, the language used in the show definitely makes it an adult’s show.

Let’s wait for an official announcement from Netflix regarding the release date of season 2 of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’. DKODING hopes that the wait will be worth it. Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.