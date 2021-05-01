TV & WEB

Fate: The Winx Saga Is An Unnecessary But Compelling Series

Fate: The Winx Saga is an unnecessary yet compelling series
Uttiya Roy
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Where Does The White Tiger Actually Get Wrong?
No Newer Articles