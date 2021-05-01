Fate: The Winx Saga Is An Unnecessary But Compelling Series

Do you sometimes see a show going into its first series and just wonder, “Who asked for this?” The wider audience on the Internet shared this sentiment when it came to the new Winx saga. So, does it live up to the negative hype?

‘Winx Club’ has been one of the most popular series since the 2000s. So, given the number of remakes in the pipeline for nostalgia movies, ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ was inevitable. However, it removed almost everything that had made the original animated series such a hit. Is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ the remake that we deserve in 2021?

Fate: The Winx Saga is an unnecessary yet compelling series

‘Winx Club’ and Fashion

‘Winx Club’ came to Nickelodeon in 2004. It was a fashion revelation that dealt with feminist subjects through teenage girls. Though criticized by Tara Swords for portraying an unhealthy body image, it has been favourably reviewed. In a “New York Times” article, Paola Dubini, a Business Administration professor, said, “If my daughter were whining, I’d rather give her a Winx than some other doll”.

‘Winx Club’ was a huge hit, and it outsold Barbie in Italy. What made it unique was the focus on character and fashion. The Winx series reviews went in great depth about the fashion influence, and you can still find great cosplayers taking up ‘Winx Club’ projects.

You can still watch the entire series on Youtube here. It’s very apparent that a lot of work went into the animation, and the show was unique in its perspective. Not only did it have a wholly refined coloured palette, but each character was also given a personality and good character.

The story’s universe also had a complicated history and its magical powers to boot. With powerful storytelling and the fashion looks it served, ‘Winx Club’ became a staple in teen homes, becoming a regular feature in many people’s homes.

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ had an initial adverse reaction because it didn’t seem to show the same diversity and fashion the original series had. Like most nostalgia remakes of the last decade, it chose to go back to the moody tones and dark scenarios to further its story.

‘Winx Club’ had always dealt with dark themes. Due to the convergence of issues and world-building, it could address world issues in a way that relates to kids. However, the recent series leaves this premise and tries to make a more adult story.

There is a prevailing attitude among people that teenagers love to deal with darker themes. While that has been undoubtedly true since back in the 90s with shows like ‘Buffy: Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel’, teenagers have always found time to tune into lighthearted shows like the ‘Winx Club’.

It seems like everything wrong about ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ stems from the fact that the writers can’t read the room. It was a popular show because it capitalized on individual characterizations and world-building. The modern show leaves that behind for a series that centres itself on showing up the dark aesthetic.

Why make this series?

‘Winx Club’ isn’t going on anyone‘s best show lists. It was a kid-friendly childhood toy selling tactic that worked because of a diverse writing room. Now that the world has moved onto better toys and prestige television, ‘Winx Club’ is a relic of the older times.

Teenagers who grew up with the show had a constant stream of appreciation for the fashion statements and the diverse cast of characters that everyone could relate to. In 2004, the show was unique, featuring people from multiple ethnicities with unique characters, connected only by youth’s everyday anxieties.

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ gets a lot wrong because it doesn’t understand the cultural shift we are going through. When we were kids tuning into ‘Winx Club’, we tried to find new dresses and narratives that suited us well. Now, we’re looking for compelling storylines that can be fun too. Everything wrong about ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is in its effort to be like ‘Riverdale’, which, while famous, has been a consistent critical failure all across the board.

The Winx series reviews deal with this theme often, talking about how the aesthetics of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ has taken over the overall story and characters. So, yes, we have a new Winx series. We didn’t need it though.

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ has some stories to tell, but there are not many things going around that would make it an exciting watch. If you’re looking for some magical stories in your life that deal with teenagehood, ‘Warrior Nun’ might be the Netflix original that you look towards instead of this. Also, directors, quick PSA, don’t make everything into the dark aesthetic. It’s not necessary.