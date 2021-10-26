Fans Of Otis And Maeve To Boycott Sex Education Season 4

‘Sex Education’ Season 3 broke the tender hearts of fans who were anticipating confession of love by Otis and Maeve.

Season 3 of ‘Sex Education’ leaves no room for Otis and Maeve’s love story to bloom leaving fans dejected. Viewers who anticipated romance on season 3 have decided to boycott ‘Sex Education’ Season 4.

The coming-of-age Netflix drama, ‘Sex Education’ was an emotional roller coaster on season 3 and certainly an informative season on sex. The recent season saw many of its characters exploring their individuality and desires to remain single in their final year of high school. The new headmaster, Hope Haddon (played by Jemima Kirke), is seen rebranding the school by implementing regulations against sex transparency and positivity. But nothing solid came out of lead characters Otis and Maeve. It seems like their love arc is diverging with Maeve choosing to leave the place for a bigger and better opportunity in the US.

‘SEX EDUCATION’ SEASON 4: BAD NEWS FOR OTIS AND MAEVE FANS

Otis and Maeve finally confessed their love for each other, to the joy of fans who eagerly waited for this moment. However, they were disappointed to learn that Maeve decided to leave for the US for a rare education opportunity. Sensing gloomy days even after the love confession, Butterfield told “Entertainment Tonight” that he has no clue how the plot would proceed but he hopes to see Otis and Maeve reuniting again. His statement speaks of two lovers falling apart which has made fans angry to the point that they have decided to boycott ‘Sex Education’ Season 4.

However, Butterfield added how he wishes the relationship to continue. “I would like to see it, even if it doesn’t work out in the end. I mean, they are young. It probably won’t.”

He went further saying, “I’m interested to see what would happen”.

The major cause of disappointment in the fan community comes from the recent statement from Emma Mackey who teased her exit from the show. Emma said that it’s not possible for her to pretend to be 17 forever and knows that the Netflix series comes with a use-by date.

The love story between Otis and Maeve couldn’t bloom due to the plethora of characters that were introduced and expanded on ‘Sex Education’ Season 3. Maeve misses her mother and her growing feelings for Isaac (played by George Robinson), which bored the viewers. They find the pairing not appealing and can’t bear to see them waste the screen time. On the other hand, Ruby’s (played by Mimi Keene) brief relationship with Otis is far more compelling than the dragged romance he has had with Maeve.

FANS RIGID TO BOYCOTT ‘SEX EDUCATION’ SEASON 4

Even though Otis and Maeve’s love story is losing its appeal, the cinematography and soundtrack remain top-notch. Every episode from the introductory scene to the transition shots capture the beauty of Moordale’s countryside. The music remains mesmerizing and thoughtful to express teenage angst, heartache and lots and lots of raging hormones. The heartfelt indie songs, and powerful lyrics and beats, leave us asking for more. But this time fans have decided to not get magnetised by the appeal. They aren’t coming back for ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 if Otis and Maeve don’t get a much-deserved screen time.

