Fans Furious At General Hospital Star Ingo Rademacher Over Anti-Vaccine Rally

Ingo Rademacher is canceled! Fans are upset with the ‘General Hospital’ star over an anti-vaccine rally. Here are all the details.

The cancel trend has yet again proved its significance after angry fans are against Ingo Rademacher over an anti-vaccine rally. The 50-year-old Australian television actor is under the radar for his anti-vaccine statements.

Highlights —

‘General Hospital’ fans want Ingo Rademacher fired

Ingo Rademacher responds to criticism over anti-vaccine

This is not the first that the former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast has been in the headlines for something offensive with regards to COVID-19. Not too long ago, the actor went on a Twitter war with co-star Nancy Lee Grahn. It all started with a meme that Rademacher shared on Twitter that neither fans nor Grahn took well. The tweet was called out for being racist and distasteful. The Twitter war ended on a bitter note with Nancy Lee eventually blocking Ingo. So, why are fans against Ingo Rademacher this time?

These are some of the inflammatory, racist and offensive comments by Ingo Rademacher that Soap Opera Digest has ignored over the last year. Comments that the “morons” and “bigots” (his words) who watch #GH have had to see in addition to his demonization of COVID safety measures. https://t.co/esSvZ1ZP0R pic.twitter.com/rNSjZzYEzO — ryan (@SourceRyan) August 28, 2021

‘General Hospital’ fans want Ingo Rademacher fired

Fans of ‘General Hospital’ were very disappointed with Rademacher when he commented on racism in America at a time when COVID-19 was at its highest peak. His statement about racism being present in the United States on a “small scale” triggered fans. Following this, Nancy Lee Grahn took the fans’ side and tried to save face for ‘General Hospital’.

‘General Hospital’ fans want Ingo Rademacher fired

Rademacher’s comments were annoying enough for her to block her on-screen love interest. He later shared a tweet targeted at Grahn which said, “A true liberal right there. I’m for free speech Nancy and would certainly never block any for their opinion”.

But this wasn’t all between Ingo and Nancy. Granh felt the need to report her co-workers and crew working “unmasked and unvaccinated”. To make the issue known, she also tagged Frand Rescher and Matthew Modiner, who were both running for SagAftra President. The following day, ‘General Hospital’ cast Steve Burton, who plays Jason Morgan on the show, was tested positive for Coronavirus.

Related: General Hospital Season 59 Release Date Confirmation: Here’s What We Know

I work on a set with unmasked, unvaccinated actors, because my union thus far @sagaftra has allowed this. Full stop. @frandrescher @MatthewModine both currently running for #SagAftra President, please address this. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) August 12, 2021

Ingo Rademacher ended up adding fuel to the fire through his tweets that endorsed and publicized a “No Vaccine Passport Rally”. This made fans go against Ingo Rademacher and resulted in the #FireIngo trend. One such tweet read, “I’m tired of the narrative that the vaccine doesn’t stop the spread of the virus. It helps to reduce spreading the virus. Don’t you want to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others? #FireIngo #GH”. Another tweet said, “I want him gone. I’m 63 … I’ve watched #GH my entire life and feel fans like us deserve better than him. #FireIngo”.

I want him gone. I'm 63…I've literally watched #GH my entire life and feel fans like us deserve better than him. #FireIngo — linda russell (@linda_ru8842) August 26, 2021

Ingo Rademacher responds to criticism over anti-vaccine

Nothing could have stopped the Hawaii Five-O star from speaking his mind, and so he did through a post on Instagram. Ingo Rademacher responds to criticism over the anti-vaccine rally and calls the fans morons. “I dislike you at this point. I think that you’re bigots and I think you know it. To do something like that to another person shows the kinda character you have. But that said, I would never in a million years do that to you”, he said in the first 30 seconds of his video.

The actor also preached that what the fans did was wrong and if they were in charge of the country, they’d be pronounced dictators. He openly shouted out to the fans and said that they cannot go to his boss “and say fire me because I have a difference of opinion”. He further calls the fans bigots while claiming to be a Los Angeles County lifeguard. While his reason for being one is because he loves saving lives at the beach, he expresses that if any of the #FireIngo contributors were drowning at his sight, he would still save them.

Finally, he talks about the “science” of the vaccine. According to him, “the CDC stated that there is only a 95% effectiveness rate from the vaccine. It was never supposed to stop the spread and is never going to. So, mandating it doesn’t make sense”. He motivates the Ingo-haters to get some help because apparently they need it, or so he believes. He ends the video by encouraging those who participated in promoting the hashtag to start a new one with #ApologiseToIngo because after all, they’re all bigots.

What do you think of Rademacher’s response? Do you think fans were right in starting the #FireIngo trend on Twitter? Do you support Rademacher’s anti-vaccine rally? Let us know in the comment section below.