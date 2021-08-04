Fans Could Not Save Manifest Because Of Netflix’s Stubbornness

Is Jeff Rake done with ‘Manifest’? Were fans of ‘Manifest’ unable to rescue it for another season with #SaveManifest? Let’s find out what the creator of ‘Manifest’ has planned for its future!

Created by Jeff Rake, ‘Manifest‘ focuses on the passengers of a flight from Jamaica who experienced turbulence on their way to New York City. Five years have gone by since this incident. Everyone assumed that all of the passengers were dead. However, some of the passengers returned, while others were hearing odd voices and seeing sights that seemed to tell the future. Jeff Rake came up with the idea of creating ‘Manifest’ more than a decade ago. He spent the next decade coming up with more ideas while trying to pitch the series.

NBC DECIDES TO CANCEL ‘MANIFEST’

In the month of June, NBC chose to terminate the drama series ‘Manifest’ for season 4. The show was by far the highest-rated linear show among NBC’s four bubble shows, especially in the number of viewers. Netflix took the first and second seasons of ‘Manifest’ after NBC’s decision. The series quickly became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Many new fans streamed the series but were heartbroken after learning about its future. Since then, fans and cast members have gathered to bring ‘Manifest’ back through social media campaigns.

My dear Manifesters,



I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Over multiple social media channels, #SaveManifest was trending. Surprisingly, the #SaveManifest campaign has propelled the NBC drama ‘Manifest’ to top Netflix’s TV show rating for nearly a month and has managed to keep it there. The only third-party show to top Netflix’s list for at least seven days was ‘Lucifer.’

WAS THE SAVE MANIFEST TREND A FAIL?

Jeff Rake, the show’s creator, has also used his Twitter account to push the interest of his followers. He has been leading the charge to bring back the drama series. Rake frequently gives behind-the-scenes details and is always encouraging viewers to keep watching. He expressed his disappointment with NBC’s decision but expressed hope that they will find a new home for ‘Manifest’. Fans also think that Netflix can save the series.

Fans Could Not Save Manifest Because Of Netflix’s Stubbornness

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Jeff Rake spoke about Netflix picking up ‘Manifest’. He shared that the streaming service looked at the numbers for a week and informed Warner Bros. TV that it did not want to take over production and create additional episodes. But that happened a few days ago. Since then, ‘Manifest’ has remained at the top of Netflix’s watch list. So, Rake has encouraged Warner Bros. and his agents to continue talks with Netflix and any other platforms that may be interested.

JEFF RAKE UNABLE TO RESCUE ‘MANIFEST’ SEASON 4?

Jeff Rake further continued:

“Twenty days after we premiered on Netflix, I have kind of moved away from the plan of finding a home for seasons 4, 5, and 6 of ‘Manifest’, even though I have always talked about ‘Manifest’ being a six-season show. Back in the day, I laid out a six-season roadmap for ‘Manifest’, and I am halfway through it. I had giant cliffhangers in the season 3 finale, so I had every intention to have three more seasons to slow-burn the back half of the story.”

Rake went on to say that they might not find a home for three more seasons of ‘Manifest’, so he has gone to plan B. He is seeking a platform that will fund a feature film or a movie finale comparable to ‘Timeless‘, ‘Firefly‘, and ‘Deadwood’.

Rake has stated that he only needs a small budget to tell the story. He plans to combine the last half of the story into a much more streamlined, two-hour conclusion to complete the series. That is where his mind is at the moment. The creator is glad that there is a strong desire among people to learn what occurs at the end of the story. What happens to the passengers, and what eventually happens to the flight?

In the finale, Michaela Stone rescued an aeroplane passenger named Angelina who got locked inside her house by her parents. Angelina got mixed up with the wrong gang and believed Ben Stone was to blame. Angelina kidnapped Ben and Grace’s daughter in the season 3 finale, thinking Eden to be her guardian angel. Then she murdered Grace and escaped with the baby.

Tell us if you wish to see the next season of ‘Manifest’ in the comment section!