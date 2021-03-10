Can We Expect Black Summer Season 2 To Release This Summer

Will ‘Black Summer’ be returning for a second season on Netflix in 2021? Let’s find out everything about the popular post-apocalyptic series.

Created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams, ‘Black Summer’ is a Netflix Original zombie-thriller series. It is set in the same universe as ‘Z-Nation’. ‘Black Summer‘ is usually regarded as a prequel of it. However, ‘Black Summer’ displays a much darker world. It has been set years before the events of ‘Z-Nation’. During the darkest days of the zombie apocalypse, a mother meets a group of strangers who help find her lost daughter and their loved ones.

In November 2019, Netflix’s NX account shared that ‘Black Summer’ had been renewed for a second season on Netflix. Star Jaime King also took to Twitter to share the news of the second season. Her partner Kylie Newman announced that Jaime will also be producing for season 2 of ‘Black Summer’. Later, Jaime King also confirmed the same.

‘Black Summer’ Season 2 on Netflix

The filming for season 2 of ‘Black Summer’ began in early 2020. But on 18th March, it was postponed for two weeks, Hence, it was expected that the filming will resume in April 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed it indefinitely. According to reports, the filming resumed on 3rd September 2020. It was later confirmed that the filming is going to occur in Calgary, Canada.

Currently, there has been no confirmation from Netflix regarding the release date of ‘Black Summer’ Season 2. Since the filming has been delayed, we can expect ‘Black Summer’ to release sometime at the end of 2021.

What will happen in season 2 of ‘Black Summer’?

During an interview with “ComicBook.com” Jaime King teased that whatever you think is gonna happen, will not happen. Season 2 of ‘Black Summer’ will always keep you on your toes. She mentioned that it really does come back to very real human traits. Like, is the person egotistical? Do they have some kind of ulterior motive? What is in each character’s base psychology?

“That is what is so cool about it, is that it really becomes metaphorical to what life is like. Every time I read the script, I just never expected to read what I was going to read” Said King.

King also spoke about how ‘Black Summer’ is not connected to ‘Z Nation’. She had never actually seen ‘Z Nation’ or heard about ‘Z Nation’, but mentioned that her friends had absolutely loved that show. People later started putting it out there that ‘Black Summer’ was a prequel of ‘Z-Nation’, which it is not. There is no relationship other than that it came from the people that were involved with ‘Z Nation’.

King also emphasised that it is so much deeper than a straight-up zombie genre show. She explained that ‘Black Summer’ is a refugee story. It is a story of a country and a sickness, and the sickness really has all this symbolism in it. She added that this sickness that people are getting is symbolic of the hatred and the division in our country. And nobody is immune, no matter how deeply you love, no matter who you are.

Who will join ‘Black Summer’ Season 2?

Jaime King will be back as Rose, Justin Chu Cary as Spears, and Christine Lee as Kyungsun. We can also expect Willian played by Sal Velez Jr. to be back on ‘Black Summer’. In an interview with “Express.co.uk”, Sal Velez Jr hinted that William could also be back.

He said that just like Jon Snow had his revival and comeback, and since they really did not show the death of William, anything could happen. He further said that he is going to leave it to the audience’s imagination to see what happens in the next season of ‘Black Summer’.

He knew that a lot of people would want to see William. But if he did not write or create it, he is not allowed to say whether he died or not.