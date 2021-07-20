Evil Season 3 Release Date: Is A New Season In The Making?

‘Evil’ is an extremely popular TV show that countless critics have staked their reputation on as a ‘must-watch series. Will that be enough to warrant a third season of this piece of compelling television?

‘Evil’ is a show that took all audiences and critics by surprise. While a procedural in the paranormal-murder genre might seem trite, ‘Evil’ finds a way to carve out its own space. The show has a small but robust fan base that continues to grow and spread the word about this under-the-radar gem.

‘EVIL’ IS A SCARY NEW PROCEDURAL FOR EVERYONE TO ENJOY

‘Evil’ originally aired in the fall of 2019 on the CBS Network. The show is developed by married couple Michelle and Robert King. This is the same creative team that brought ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘The Good Fight’ to audiences on the same network.

At first, ‘Evil’ appears to be another procedural that would not have enough of a compelling story and premise to last for more than a season or so. However, the show has amassed a huge fan base. The show also made a deal with Netflix to start streaming it on the platform so as to reach a wider audience. On hitting Netflix, ‘Evil’ trended in the top ten for days and achieved that goal.

‘Evil’ is about a psychologist and non-believer of the paranormal who is met by an up and coming priest in order to investigate a series of supernatural events. The two of them team up to find out the circumstances behind a mysterious murder that could be the result of demonic possession.

The show stars Mike Colter who was previously most known for playing Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix. The other lead of the show is HBO’s ‘Westworld’ alum Katja Herbers. With a pair of charismatic protagonists and mysterious storylines, ‘Evil’ was in some ways bound to become as popular as it is today.

‘EVIL’ STAR ON WHY THE SHOW NEEDS THE THIRD SEASON

In an interview with Collider, Mike Colter shared why the show needs to renew for a third season.

‘Evil’ Season 3 Release Date Updates: Will There Be a New Season?

As fans of the show are aware, season one ended with a massive cliff-hanger. After that, ‘Evil’ Season 2 took a long time to get ready for viewing because of various reasons including the pandemic. Mike Colter did not share any specific ‘Evil’ Season 3 details but did say that the second season would also end with as big a jaw-dropping cliffhanger as the first one did. This means that the network would be more eager to renew the show as fans would want to find out what happens. Another reason to renew ‘Evil’ is because of the show’s ability to secure strong ratings and an impressive audience over the course of its two seasons.

Mike Colter also revealed that he has already had conversations with the showrunners about the possible main conflict of season three along with how his character will face new challenges over the course of it. These are good signs that the show could get a third season.

CBS DID NOT RENEW ‘EVIL’ FOR A THIRD SEASON. BUT SEASON 3 IS CONFIRMED. HERE’S HOW.

While the show ran entirely on the CBS network for season one. Season two has aired not on CBS but Paramount+. Paramount is CBS’s parent company and is trying to develop its new streaming service Paramount+. Since subscribers are low, Paramount has tried to use tactics like releasing certain movies exclusively on the streaming service, most notably ‘Infinite’ starring Mark Wahlberg. The streaming service will also debut ‘A Quiet Place 2’ for no extra cost to subscribers.

When season two of ‘Evil’ started airing on Paramount+, the streaming service was impressed by the show’s performance. As a result, the third season of ‘Evil’ was renewed by Paramount+ and not CBS. This means that the show might be delayed in starting to film the third season, but might still benefit overall. Streaming services are spending a lot more money on content production as of late. If ‘Evil’ finds a higher budget than it did when it was airing on cable television, then that would significantly improve the production value of the show.

BURNING QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘EVIL’ SEASON 3

HOW WILL ‘EVIL’ SEASON 3 BE DIFFERENT?

The third season of ‘Evil’ will air on Paramount+. Since streaming services do not have the same restrictions as cable TV. The show will be able to explore darker themes and episodes will have more frightening and brutal visuals.

WHO IS BEHIND ‘EVIL’ SEASON 3?

Even though season 3 will not air on CBS, Robert and Michelle King will be the showrunners. This means that there will be no change in the quality and types of storylines that audiences have enjoyed so far.

WILL ‘EVIL’ SEASON 3 BE TAKEN OFF NETFLIX?

While Paramount initially made a deal with Netflix to increase the show’s audience, that deal was only for a period of one year. This means that starting season 3, ‘Evil’ will only be available to stream on Paramount+.

